Tijuana solidifies position atop Liga MX Power Rankings, Tigres tumble to No. 6

Club Tijuana and Toluca got key away results to solidify their top spots in the Liga MX Power Rankings, while teams like Leon and Tigres, 2016 Apertura semifinalists, had significant drops in Week 5 of the 2017 Clausura.

Here's how things are shaping up after five rounds of matches:

1. CLUB TIJUANA (no change):

Club Tijuana, as it did against Chivas several weeks ago, demonstrated an efficiency in front of goal that will only get better as the weeks go by. Xolos' 4-2 win over Leon included goals from four different players.

2. TOLUCA (+4):

Keeping clean sheets in trips to Pachuca and Tigres is something that few teams are able to achieve, but Toluca did exactly that in just two weeks. The key for Los Diablos Rojos will be maintaining this consistency throughout the campaign after this 1-0 win at Tigres.

3. CHIVAS (no change):

Chivas have failed to win their past two home games since their 2-1 victory over Pumas during Week 1, but they did come back to draw 1-1 with Santos on Sunday. With two clasicos coming up, players like Alan Pulido and Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez must be more determined in the final third.

4. PACHUCA (no change):

Los Tuzos' had six shots on goal and one penalty miss in their 1-1 draw against Pumas. A win would have been massive for a team that's having an atypical scoring drought.

5. PUMAS UNAM (no change):

Pumas held on to a draw after leading 1-0 at half-time against Pachuca, but they can take solace in maintaining their undefeated streak at home.

6. TIGRES UANL (-4):

All eyes are on Tigres in the Clausura. Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's squad has more potential and attacking firepower than the rest of the league, and yet its debut this season has been less than stellar. Three losses in five games are unforeseen numbers for the reigning champions.

7. CLUB AMERICA (+1):

Winning 2-0 over Morelia was a breath of fresh air for Las Aguilas because it was the second straight game in which they didn't concede a goal. The trio of Oribe Peralta, Silvio Romero and Cecilio Dominguez is one that boss Ricardo La Volpe must use more often.

8. SANTOS LAGUNA (+2):

Julio Furch scored his first Clausura goal for Los Guerreros in their 1-1 draw against Chivas. With Jose Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre on the bench, defensive stability is becoming one of the team's strengths. Santos' unbeaten streak in the Clausura continues.

9. MONTERREY (no change):

Since Carlos Sanchez's injury in the 2-2 draw at Cruz Azul, Monterrey has picked up three consecutive draws, this time a 1-1 at Necaxa. It's clear that the team does not have the extra punch it needs to see out wins. Next up for Rayados is Pumas at Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

10. LEON (-3):

Losing 4-2 to Tijuana signals a critical turning point for Leon with Javier Torrente at the helm. Will La Fiera be able to get out of this one? The boss and the players have a lot of work on their hands.

11. NECAXA (no change):

After a rough start, Necaxa's good form -- which took it to last season's playoffs -- looks to be on the verge of returning, especially given that Edson Puch is once again fit to play.

12. VERACRUZ (+3):

Los Tiburones Rojos' first three home wins have come against Queretaro, Atlas and Chiapas, all of which will have a hard time finishing among the league's top eight. Veracruz has made its home-field advantage count and that's imperative in the relegation race.

13. CRUZ AZUL (-3):

With only one win after five games in charge, desperation is becoming palpable for Paco Jemez at Cruz Azul. Entering Week 6, it's crucial that Martin Cauteruccio and Martin Rodriguez open their scoring accounts in Liga MX.

14. ATLAS (-1):

Although Atlas was up against Puebla, the weakest side in Liga MX, it was only able to secure a miraculous 1-1 draw at Estadio Cuauhtemoc. Martin Barragan's header in the 92nd minute saved Los Rojinegros from another disastrous away performance.

15. CHIAPAS (-1):

In its surprising wins over Toluca and Tigres, Chiapas' forwards showed a tendency to waste scoring chances. Against Veracruz, that lack of finishing took its toll and caused the team to lose its second game of the season.

16. MORELIA (no change):

Last season striker Raul Ruidiaz scored 11 goals, making him one of the best goalscorers in the league. This campaign, he only has one goal after five games, which explains why Morelia has struggled a lot.

17. QUERETARO (no change):

Recovering Queretaro's level of competitiveness will be new head coach Jaime Lozano's main job. In its 1-1 tie versus Cruz Azul, the team was at least able to score its first Clausura goal.

18. PUEBLA (no change):

New manager Jose Saturnino Cardozo almost led Los Camoteros to their first Clausura win, but an unexpected error from keeper Cristian Campestrini ruined what could have been an optimistic debut for the boss against Atlas.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.