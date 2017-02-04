Santos to surprise Chivas, Tijuana to get revenge on Leon in Liga MX Week 5

Can Osvaldo Martinez, Jonathan Rodriguez and Santos Laguna make it two straight home losses for Chivas on Saturday?

This week, two Liga MX clubs made coaching changes. Victor Manuel Vucetich and Ricardo Valino are no longer in charge at Queretaro and Puebla respectively. In their places come Jamie Lozano and Jose Cardozo.

Will they get their reigns off to roaring starts? Here's what to watch for in Liga MX's Week 5:

Jaime Lozano has his shot at Queretaro

Lozano's glasses were always nearby. Every time he put them on, it meant he was taking notes on specific instructions that former Queretaro manager Vucetich was giving his players.

Last summer, after leading Queretaro's Under-20 team to a league title in the 2016 Clausura, Lozano was named one of Vucetich's first-team assistants. Club president Arturo Villanueva knew in that instant that once Vucetich's tenure at the club was done, Lozano would prepared.

At 38 years old, Lozano has received the opportunity of a lifetime in a league where it's more common to look to South America for highly glamorous coaches as opposed to the local market. The idea that he lacks preparation still persists in Liga MX, and every time sporting directors search for coaches they ask for experience, but how can young Mexican coaches gain experience if they are not given opportunities in the country's top flight?

After two years of learning and understanding what Los Gallos Blancos want to create, Lozano will have the difficult task of reawakening a squad that has yet to score a goal in the Clausura. And that's not all: Lozano's debut on Saturday will be against a desperate Cruz Azul coached by Paco Jemez, who is still adapting to the demands of the league since his arrival in Nov. 2016.

Chiapas headlines a Friday night of futbol

Generally, just one Liga MX game takes place on Friday nights, rotating between Veracruz and Tijuana home matches. But this week, there will be two. Puebla hosts Atlas at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by Veracruz vs. Chiapas at 10:30.

Three of the teams involved in the Friday night fight are immersed in the relegation race -- Puebla, Veracruz and Chiapas. The encounter between the latter two is a fight for survival; whichever team wins could potentially start to secure its continuation in Mexico's first division.

However, the team to look forward to watching is Chiapas, and why not after back-to-back wins against Toluca and Tigres?

Torrente vs. Herrera, a heated coaching rivalry in the making

Since Javier Torrente's arrival to Liga MX last September, his Leon and Miguel "Piojo" Herrera's Tijuana have had two battles. Both happened in last season's Liguilla and although Xolos entered the playoffs as the top seed and Leon as No. 8, it was Los Esmeraldas who eliminated "Piojo's" boys.

Tijuana was on the brink of completing a remarkable comeback in the second leg of the series, but the damage done in the first leg, where Leon got a convincing 3-0 victory, was difficult to overcome. In that particular match, Torrente's main instruction was to execute an intense high-press that would give Tijuana's defenders and midfielders no choice but to boot the ball out from their half. Tijuana was not able to play its desired style, as Leon feasted with an attack that predominantly originated from the flanks.

But times have changed. On Thursday morning, Torrente said that one of the reasons for his squad's slow start, which includes two home losses against Pachuca and Pumas, was that Leon doesn't have the level of intensity it had during the latter part of last season.

Tijuana will arrive to the state of Guanajuato (Saturday, 8:06 p.m. ET) with the full intention of getting revenge after last season's early Liguilla elimination.

Javier Torrente said that his Leon side has lacked the 'electrifying' nature it displayed last season. Will it reappear soon?

Can Santos make it two straight home losses for Chivas?

Santos' coaching crew includes Jose Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre and Benjamin Galindo, two figures who have set their names in Chivas' history in stone. De la Torre was the last coach to lead the Guadalajara side to a league title in 2006, while Galindo won a league championship with the club as a player in 1987.

Over at Santos, they're excited about the prospect of seeing De la Torre and Galindo lead them to a title, but before that can happen, Los Guerreros must recover the combative style of play that has allowed them to lift two league trophies in the present decade. There's no doubt that Santos has a good number of experienced players in the squad to reach a hypothetical Liguilla and then vie for the title, but in their last two games, all of their goals have come off free kicks. Santos' forwards must pose more of a threat and against Chivas they'll have a shot to show all their cards.

Chivas will play host to Los Guerreros after losing their last home game against Xolos 1-0. Matias Almeyda's team created a good number of opportunities, but was unable to put them in the back of the net. The match against Santos will be one where Alan Pulido must prove his worth and live up to his billing as a lethal striker.

One thing is for sure, breaking down Santos' defense will not be an easy task, because Mexico international Nestor Araujo has been having himself one heck of a start to 2017.

