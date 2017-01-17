Chivas, Toluca keep climbing, Tigres still No. 1 in Liga MX Power Rankings

Chivas let a 2-0 lead slip at Monterrey in a 2-2 draw but still made a big impact on this week's rankings.

About 275,000 spectators went to a soccer stadium nearby to watch Liga MX action; it was an amazing week in that regard and the games didn't fail to rise to the occasion. After two weeks of games, Tigres has yet to score a goal, while Toluca and Pachuca are on top of the table with six points each.

Here are Liga MX's Week 2 Power Rankings:

1. TIGRES UANL (no change):

There's been a noticeable dip in form for Tigres, who only a couple of weeks ago lifted their fifth league title. Los Auriazules' performances against Atlas and Santos Laguna, both of whom didn't qualify to last season's Liguilla, haven't been reflective of their potential. However, if there's a team that can come back strong after weak showings, it's Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's Tigres.

2. PACHUCA (+1):

After the match, in which Pachuca got a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chiapas, Los Tuzos' head coach Diego Alonso got asked what has allowed the team to have a 22-game undefeated streak at Estadio Hidalgo. His word to explain such a formidable run was "consistency." At the start of the Clausura, their two wins have shed light on the rhythm Alonso was talking about.

3. CHIVAS (+2):

It's not easy to go down to nine men at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA Bancomer and still be able to win a point, but Chivas did exactly that after getting an early 2-0 lead. The big key moving forward for Chivas will be to generate more performances like the one they had last year at Estadio Azteca in the Clasico Nacional.

4. CLUB AMERICA (-2):

America's football against Toluca was predictable and not dangerous. It's true that Toluca got a 2-1 win thanks to two brilliant golazos, but Las Aguilas' best player in the match was goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, which suggests that coach Ricardo La Volpe is still searching for his best XI.

5. LEON (-1):

It was a crazy week for Carlos "Gullit" Pena, who was involved in a car accident on Thursday night and scored the winning goal in Leon's 1-0 victory over Necaxa in Aguascalientes two days later. Next up for La Fiera will be Pumas at Estadio Leon.

6. TOLUCA (+2):

There's no doubt that Toluca has been the strongest team so far in the Clausura, especially after two wins to start the season, but manager Hernan Cristante believes that the team will get better because players like Gabriel Hauche, Efrain Velarde and Rubens Sambueza are still adapting. Toluca's rise will likely continue.

7. CLUB TIJUANA (no change):

Although Tijuana obliterated Puebla by getting a 6-2 win last Friday, the team still has questions to answer. Puebla will be among the season's weakest sides in the Clausura, making it impossible to draw major conclusions. Xolos' upcoming game against Chivas will be a much more accurate measuring point.

8. MONTERREY (-2):

In two games, Monterrey has conceded four goals and this stat is worrying because Antonio Mohamed's teams have a tendency to be strong at the back. Perhaps the arrival of Argentine center-back Nicolas Sanchez will help remedy their defensive weaknesses.

9. PUMAS UNAM (+1):

To define Pumas with "Paco" Palencia is a bit complex because there are weekends when they give brilliant performances like the 5-3 victory vs. Monterrey last season, but then there are others like Sunday's effort against Cruz Azul, in which Pumas walked away with a 1-0 win but gave a showing that left more questions than answers.

The party outside the stadium after Pumas achieved their first Clausura win. :flag-mx::soccer: pic.twitter.com/t7wqrPZS7Q - Nayib Morán (@nayibmoran) 15 de enero de 2017

10. NECAXA (-1):

The season is still young, which permits Necaxa's followers to stay optimistic despite not having Edson Puch, who will be out with a knee injury for the foreseeable future. However, the goals have to come from someone because after two games, Los Rayos have yet to have a goal celebration.

11. SANTOS LAGUNA (no change):

Winning their first home game was a must for Los Guerreros, and it wasn't easy against a Veracruz side that will be hard to break down. Jonathan Rodriguez's brace should boost the Uruguayan's confidence as he hopes to become one of the league's best strikers.

12. CRUZ AZUL (no change):

Although Cruz Azul lost 1-0 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario, the players looked satisfied as they got on the team bus. The players feel like they're getting what Paco Jemez wants out from them. Few times can a team with 10 men command a game as Cruz Azul did against Pumas, which speaks well of Jemez's young tenure.

13. ATLAS (+2):

After Los Rojinegros' 2-0 win over Tigres, it's important for them to build some momentum if they're to become a force to be reckoned with. But if they lose next weekend, the joy of beating Tigres would quickly wear off.

14. MORELIA (no change):

Morelia and Queretaro provided the only sleeper of the weekend, which culminated in a scoreless draw. Morelia played much part of the game with one extra man but was unable to make the advantage count.

15. QUERETARO (-2):

Queretaro has all the tools to be a league protagonist but the poor results are putting a lot of pressure on the squad. Next weekend against Puebla, Queretaro will have a golden chance to pick up its first win of the Clausura.

16. VERACRUZ (no change):

Even though Veracruz lost 2-1 against Santos, Los Tiburones Rojos' playmaker, Angel Reyna, gave another important performance. If Reyna keeps improving his game as the league progresses, Veracruz could avoid relegation.

17. CHIAPAS (+1):

Chiapas' first half at Pachuca was a pleasant surprise. For a team that could have easily sat back and beat Pachuca on the counterattack, Chiapas took the game to Pachuca by taking full advantage of the wings. Mateus Goncalves will be a player to watch as the season moves along.

18. PUEBLA (-1):

Believe or not. At one point during its game against Tijuana, the score was 2-2, but a series of childish defensive mistakes allowed Xolos to simply trample them, stirring Puebla right into the relegation talk.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.