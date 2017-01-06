Atlas' 2-0 victory over Tigres takes center stage in Liga MX week two

Atlas managed a 2-0 win over Tigres at the weekend.

MEXICO CITY -- It might only be Liga MX's second week, but the number of details this weekend left behind is enough to whet the fans' appetites for the rest of the season.

Here are five storylines to follow this weekend:

1. Atlas surprises Tigres and Liga MX

For head coach Jose Guadalupe Cruz and captain Rafael Marquez, beating Liga MX's defending champion, Tigres, at Estadio Jalisco wasn't a huge surprise, but for the rest of the league it was. Atlas was one of four clubs who last season didn't lose a single home game. With Cruz at the helm, Los Rojinegros managed their home-field advantage correctly but failed to capitalize in away games, causing them to miss out from the 2016 Apertura's Liguilla.

Against Tigres, Matias Alustiza, who was brought from Puebla to become the team's killer inside the box, scored his first goal for Atlas. The stadium erupted, but the cherry on the cake was Clifford Aboagye's Liga MX debut; every time he got a touch on the ball he succeeded, causing more than one Atlas fan to feel optimistic about what lies ahead for the Guadalajara side. Aboagye spoke to ESPN FC after Atlas' 2-0 win over Andre-Pierre Gignac's Tigres and reflected on his first weeks on Mexican soil:

2. Animals stole the show in Pachuca

In Estadio Hidalgo, a dog and cat invaded the pitch, but it was the dog, who stole the show after running across the field, as he galloped like he was a wild horse on the loose. After the match, Pachuca gave him a tour of the club's dressing room, while Chiapas' head coach Sergio Bueno said after the match that he felt like "it was the 1970s all over again," with cats and dogs interrupting the flow of the game.

But apart from the dog's moment of fame, Chiapas and Pachuca gave a great 90-minute performance of intense football, with both sides creating numerous scoring chances, but it was left to the goalkeepers, 36-year-old Moises Munoz and 43-year-old Oscar "Conejo" Perez to impress. Had it not been for Munoz's stops, the final score wouldn't have finished with only a 1-0 in favor of Los Tuzos, but it can also be said that had it not been for Perez's stops, Chiapas would have stolen at least one point from Estadio Hidalgo. It's worth highlighting that Los Tuzos haven't suffered a single home loss in their last 22 Liga MX games.

3. Xolos celebrate 10th anniversary in style

In the 59th minute of the match between Tijuana and Puebla, the scoreline was 2-2. But two minutes later, U.S. international Paul Arriola unleashed a rocket from his right boot to give Xolos the lead. From that point on, Xolos never looked back and in front of them was a weak side in Puebla, who committed a series of childish defensive mistakes.

The game finished with a 6-2 victory for Tijuana, and the final score was appropriate for a night of party, that even included a musical performance by Banda Limon at half-time.

What Tijuana has accomplished after a decade in Mexican football has been remarkable, but it's still unknown how far Miguel "Piojo" Herrera's team will go this season.

Nicholas Castillo scored his first goal for Pumas against Cruz Azul.

4. Nicolas Castillo's first goal in Liga MX gives Pumas important win

By the time Pumas and Cruz Azul headed into half-time, Estadio Olimpico Universitario had reached its maximum capacity, however there were still lots of spectators looking for seats. It was a rare scene, but one that suggested that the fanbase for Pumas and Cruz Azul are expectant and hopeful for what's to come for their clubs.

Although Nicolas Castillo's first goal in Mexico gave Pumas the win, Cruz Azul's valiant display with 10 men left La Maquina's fans pleased. Head coach Paco Jemez not only had to deal with Gabriel Penalba's sending off in the 37th minute, but also with Francisco Silva's unexpected injury 26 minutes in after coming onto the field at the start of the second half.

Towards the end of the match, Castillo ruined his home debut by getting red-carded, but what should leave Pumas' fans worried is that even though "Paco" Palencia's team played with one extra man a significant part of the game, it was Cruz Azul who commanded it and deserved better.

Jemez is transforming Cruz Azul's attitude, and it should be noted that it will take time to see Cruz Azul's best version, especially since newcomers like Martin Rodriguez and Martin Cauteruccio haven't played a full game since arriving to Mexico; Cauteruccio hasn't even made his Liga MX debut.

5. Monterrey-Chivas and Toluca-America offer jaw-dropping goals

In a game that saw two players sent-off for Chivas, Monterrey was only able to draw 2-2 against the Rebano Sagrado. Rodolfo Pizarro and Dorlan Pabon scored the best goals of the night. Pizarro's first goal for Chivas couldn't have been any better.

Toluca, in its return to Estadio Nemesio Diez, put two goals past Club America to win 2-1. Both of Toluca's goals were amazing, as if Los Diablos Rojos were only allowed to score beautiful goals on Sunday. Gabriel Hauche and Jesus Mendez's works of art helped Toluca finish on top of the table after two weeks of play.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.