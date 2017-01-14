ESPN FC's Ciro Procuna breaks down the key match ups in the return of Liga MX football, with the Clausura now underway.

There really won't be many more enticing rounds of matches during the 2017 Clausura than this weekend's slate.

Here's what to watch for:

Toluca's centennial takes center stage

There couldn't be a better or more fitting opponent for Toluca's return to the Estadio Nemesio Diez than Club America in a game that will really kickstart the team's centennial celebrations (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET).

The completely redeveloped stadium -- 45 miles from Estadio Azteca -- is looking in fine shape after a $70 million USD facelift. The steep stands and roofs over all four of them resemble a tight-fitting Premier League venue and should provide an intense atmosphere unlike any other in Mexico. Combined with the altitude -- it's the highest stadium in Liga MX -- Toluca should be well set at home games moving forward in a stadium colloquially set to be known as "El Nuevo Infierno" or "The new hell."

Sunday's match is a huge test and Toluca will want to follow up its 4-1 opening-weekend victory over Atlas to keep the centennial momentum rolling.

America is a bit of an unknown. Ricardo La Volpe's side is playing its first game of the season -- Las Aguilas' opener against Chiapas was postponed -- since losing the Apertura final in devastating fashion on Christmas Day. The team has rested and had a mini-preseason, but a trip to Toluca doesn't represent a gentle easing into the Clausura and debutant goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin will need to be at his best if America is to get a result.

Can Toluca get its centennial off to a flying start when it hosts Club America at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday?

All eyes will be on Rubens Sambueza, who established himself as an America legend and firm crowd favorite before making the offseason switch to Toluca. Coach Hernan Cristante has said that "Sambu" has been training with the team and is fit to play a role. It is entirely possible that he will be cheered by America fans -- many of whom didn't want to see the captain leave -- and jeered by the faithful of his new team.

Can Club Tijuana respond to the loss of Moreno?

It isn't just Toluca celebrating this weekend. Club Tijuana marks its 10th anniversary this week and manager Miguel Herrera has called for a party atmosphere from the fans and a victory gift from the players when they take on Puebla (Friday, 10 p.m. ET).

The anniversary overshadowed what has otherwise been a difficult week for Tijuana, with the confirmation that star striker Dayro Moreno has left the institution. The likes of Henry Martin and Paul Arriola will have to step up, although Xolos should have enough to sweep away relegation battler Puebla.

Two "grandes" clash in Mexico City derby

It's way too early to talk about a Paco Jemez revolution at Cruz Azul, but the club is certainly starting to feel like a happier place. La Maquina's record at Pumas' Estadio Olimpico Universitario (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) is also very good, with 13 wins and six draws in its last 25 matches there.

Pumas won't want to follow up last Saturday's 2-1 loss to Chivas up with another defeat, but Francisco "Paco" Palencia's side will be encouraged by its performance in the opener and the game against Cruz Azul is one that Pumas -- a decent counter-attacking team -- will feel confident they can get a result in against a possession-orientated opponent.

It will be interesting to see how Pumas' Nicolas Castillo and Cruz Azul's Angel Mena, two of the most prominent Liga MX offseason signings, can impact the game.

Nicolas Castillo (right) will hope to find the back of the net for Pumas against Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Monterrey, Guadalajara heavyweights meet

There is an advertising board currently beaming down from a high frame overlooking Guadalajara's beltway that simply states: "Champions." It was put there by reigning Apertura titleholders Tigres. And ahead of this weekend's clashes between Monterrey and Chivas at Estadio BBVA Bancomer (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET) and Atlas and Tigres in Estadio Jalisco, it offers a reminder of just how far the Monterrey clubs have come in comparison to their traditionally more important Guadalajara rivals.

Surprisingly, Chivas are looking to make it five straight wins over Los Rayados, but it won't be straightforward in a game pitting two genuine title challengers. Chivas coach Matias Almeyda has to decide again on whether to leave out Isaac Brizuela out of the starting XI, while Antonio Mohamed will have to wrestle over Edwin Cardona's involvement.

Atlas and Tigres arguably have a few historical similarities in terms of stature, their passionate fan bases and propensity to not win much. But their current realities are very different. Tigres are at the very top of Liga MX, the reigning champion and stacked with quality. Atlas, on the other hand, is going back to its roots with its efforts to produce homegrown talent on a budget.

Any result would be good for Atlas, while Chivas would also surely be content to head back home with a point.

Spotlight again on Tuzos' Lozano

Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano was adamant in stating this week that he wants to play in Europe and the club even said it would be willing to let him go at the right price.

After scoring three goals in the first match of the year against Leon, Chiapas will be doing everything possible (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET) to stop Lozano, although not too many teams have been very successful with that of late.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.