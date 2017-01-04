Liga MX Talking Points: Who will win the Clausura -- Monterrey, Cruz Azul?

ESPN FC's Ciro Procuna breaks down the key match ups in the return of Liga MX football, with the Clausura now underway.

Liga MX is back! After Week 1 of the 2017 Clausura, we asked our experts Tom Marshall, Nayib Moran, Cesar Hernandez and Eric Gomez to give their tips for the title. Who will come out on top? Have your say and join the conversation!

Who will win the Clausura? Monterrey Cruz Azul Toluca Leon Other 3% Monterrey

23% Cruz Azul

13% Toluca

7% Leon

53% Other

Monterrey

Los Rayados will be desperate to avenge Tigres' Apertura victory and everything is in place for them to do so. They have a manager in Antonio Mohamed who has won titles at his two previous clubs in Mexico, the squad and fan support are as good as any in Liga MX and the players are rested and prepared for the Clausura after a full preseason. Edwin Cardona looked committed in the first match against Puebla, too. If Carlos Sanchez, Cardona, Rogelio Funes Mori and Dorlan Pabon can really click, Monterrey will be a scary proposition.

That said, there is very little to separate Monterrey from Tigres, Pachuca and Club America, who are all still a little ahead of the chasing pack of Chivas, Cruz Azul, Toluca, Leon and possibly Pumas. Club Tijuana's chances have diminished now that Dayro Moreno is leaving and Necaxa probably punched above its normal weight in its exceptional Apertura campaign. -- Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup)

Monterrey will need Edwin Cardona to be at his best if it is to vie for the Clausura title.

Cruz Azul

The simple thought of seeing Cruz Azul win another Liga MX title is bizarre. But in a league where it's crucial to have three or four proven attackers to have a legitimate shot at winning a trophy, La Maquina made the right offseason moves to become a part of the chase, which is predominantly captained by Tigres, Monterrey and Pachuca.

The arrivals of Martin Cauteruccio and Angel Mena will boost Cruz Azul's attack while also helping to get the best out of Joao Rojas and Jorge Benitez. Spanish manager Paco Jemez's entry into the Liga MX fold could also work out to good effect.

Portuguese Pedro Caixinha was the last European manager to lead a Mexican club to a championship in 2015 with Santos Laguna. It took him several seasons to get Los Guerreros to the top, but things could be different with Jemez at Cruz Azul. It seems he has quickly won over the entire club -- fans, players and directors alike. Jemez is en route to uniting all of the parts needed to make Cruz Azul into a Liguilla team, and once the team reaches the playoffs anything can happen, even winning the title after 20 years of pain and struggle. -- Nayib Moran (@nayibmoran)

Toluca

This has to be the Clausura for Toluca. The most significant factor and motivator is the club's centennial celebration that is set to begin next month, but there are a couple of other reasons why Los Diablos Rojos will be pushing to clinch this season's title.

Toluca got 2017 off to a strong start, defeating Atlas 4-1 in Week 1.

First and foremost, Toluca has a revitalized roster that will be capable of providing some exciting results this season. New faces like Rubens Sambueza and Gabriel Hauche are perfect additions that now suddenly make Hernan Cristante's team an attacking power in the league. Combine those two with other noteworthy footballers like Alfredo Talavera, Fernando Uribe, Pablo Barrientos and Paulo da Silva, and you get a well-balanced side that should have no problems earning a spot in the playoffs.

Last week's impressive 4-1 win over Atlas, which didn't even feature Sambueza, is a sign of a possible stroll into the top eight for Los Diablos Rojos.

The other big thing to mention is the renovated Estadio Nemesio Diez, which is scheduled to host its first match this Sunday against Club America. If Toluca is able to defeat Las Aguilas this weekend in its modernized home, other Liga MX teams will need to proceed with caution against the squad that is aiming to have a historic 2017. -- Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol)

Leon

Leon caught people's attention last season after their managerial change. The irony was that pundits realized they had a great roster all along.

Armed now with the return of Carlos "Gullit" Pena, Leon will seek to avoid a sophomore jinx for coach Javier Torrente and his lucky shirt, who made it all the way to the semifinals in the Apertura. They should be able to, and given how hard it is to repeat titles in Mexico, that leaves the door wide open for the Esmeraldas to continue their ascent and push through to their third title since coming back from the dregs of the Ascenso. -- Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86)

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.