Lozano lifts Pachuca to No. 3 as Toluca starts on right foot in Power Rankings

Week 1 of the 2017 Clausura is officially in the books! Here's a look at our Liga MX Power Rankings after an exciting round of matches, which included a hat trick from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano in Pachuca's 4-2 win at Leon and braces from Jesus Molina, Alexis Canelo and Erbin Trejo.

1. TIGRES UANL (no change):

Tigres' starting XI against Santos Laguna did not include Andre-Pierre Gignac, Jesus Duenas, Javier Aquino or Ismael Sosa, all of whom are vital to their attack. Nevertheless. Ricardo Ferretti's team got a scoreless draw against a Santos side that put out its best lineup.

2. CLUB AMERICA (no change):

Las Aguilas' Clausura debut will take place in Week 2 against Toluca. Hopefully by then the club will have completed all of its transfers.

3. PACHUCA (+1):

Lozano's hat trick in Los Tuzos' convincing 4-2 win over Leon in Guanajuato will take most of the headlines in Week 1. Although Pachuca's offense was stellar, its defense demonstrated weaknesses. But then again, it could well be offseason rust, which will disappear as the season continues.

4. LEON (-1):

Leon looks vulnerable without the ball when Alexander Mejia is not in the XI. The manner in which Mejia steals and then quickly distributes the ball to the attackers was missed on Saturday night. Other key players like Elias Hernandez and German Cano are still recovering from injury. Manager Javier Torrente will want to have them match fit as soon as possible.

Eduardo 'Chofis' Lopez scored a lovely goal for Chivas in their 2-1 win over Pumas on Saturday.

5. CHIVAS (no change):

In Chivas' 2-1 win over Pumas, the surprise in Matias Almeyda's XI was Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez. The starlet finished the night with a goal and provided most of Chivas' attacking spark, along with Alan Pulido. Newcomer Rodolfo Pizarro struggled, but his performances will likely improve in the coming weeks.

6. MONTERREY (+1):

In their 3-2 win over Puebla, Los Rayados still looked weak in defense, but they were able to cover the holes by scoring three goals. The team is still looking for regularity, and it might take two more weeks to see the best version of Antonio Mohamed's side.

7. CLUB TIJUANA (-1):

Tijuana's debut performance, a 2-0 loss to Morelia, may have left more than one Xolos' supporter perplexed. Without the presence of Dayro Moreno, who's off to Atletico Nacional, and Gabriel Hauche, who was transferred to Toluca in the offseason, Tijuana's attack cannot compete when up against Liga MX's best teams.

8. TOLUCA (+1):

The best start to the Clausura came from Toluca, who put four goals past Rafael Marquez's Atlas. With the additions of Hauche and Rubens Sambueza, Los Diablos Rojos will be tough opponents to beat in home and away games.

Fernando Uribe scored in the seventh minute for Toluca against Atlas.

9. NECAXA (-1):

Defensively speaking, Necaxa is one of the best sides in the league, but against stronger opposition it tends to fall short because it has a difficult time creating scoring opportunities. If Edson Puch is off, the whole team struggles. Against La Maquina that was the case and the main reason why the team lost 1-0.

10. PUMAS UNAM (no change):

With Francisco "Paco" Palencia as head coach, Pumas have only snatched two away wins in 11. Although they lost against Chivas in Guadalajara, there's reason for optimism; new striker Nicolas Castillo looked determined to make an immediate impact. He will no doubt score his first Liga MX goal in no time.

11. SANTOS LAGUNA (no change):

Once Osvaldo Martinez gets plugged into Santos' XI, the team's football will radically change. With "Osvaldito," there'll be more pause in Los Guerreros' game and striker Julio Furch will have great scoring chances coming his way. A 0-0 tie against Liga MX's defending champion is not a bad way to start the season.

12. CRUZ AZUL (no change):

Paco Jemez knows that this could be the most important moment of his career. His Cruz Azul team has a lot of talent and should be mixing itself with the best of the best in Liga MX on a consistent basis. Beating Necaxa was a good start, but in Week 2 he'll face a tougher challenge against Pumas at Ciudad Universitaria.

Hace mucho tiempo no se veía a la afición de Cruz Azul entregarse a su equipo... Hoy los celestes vuelen a ilusionar a sus seguidores. pic.twitter.com/wFzBAJGQtf - León Lecanda (@Leonlec) 8 de enero de 2017

13. QUERETARO (no change):

Following their 1-0 loss to Veracruz, Los Gallos Blancos will have to rethink their attack. In the past two seasons, Victor Manuel Vucetich's difficulties with nailing down a starting XI have become noticeable. If the manager is unable to find a lineup that he can repeat for several games, Queretaro will not be a playoff team.

14. MORELIA (+1):

Morelia's 2-0 win over Xolos should be seen as a good result for a club that ended last season out of the playoff picture, but there is a lot of work to do if Monarcas are to be considered Liguilla contenders.

15. ATLAS (-1):

It was all downhill for Los Rojinegros after Luis Robles' red card in the 26th minute against Toluca. If Atlas aspires to be a side to be reckoned with, it will need to start to get away wins.

16. VERACRUZ (no change):

Eight of Veracruz's 11 starters on Friday night were not even part of last season's squad. Nonetheless, the team was able to start the season on the right foot by defeating Queretaro 1-0.

17. PUEBLA (no change):

Against Monterrey, Puebla proved once more that getting a win at Estadio Cuauhtemoc is not an easy task. Los Camoteros have nothing to lose, so they tend to play freely over 90 minutes, without a single worry. Monterrey was lucky to leave Puebla with a 3-2 win.

18. CHIAPAS (no change):

Chiapas, similarly to America, did not make its debut in Week 1. Its first game in the Clausura will be against Pachuca.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.