Pachuca's Hirving Lozano begins the Liga MX Clausura 2017 with a bang

Sebastian Salazar discusses the upcoming Liga MX Clasura campaign and how the league can cope without Copa Libertadores.

The Liga MX Clausura 2017 got underway this weekend, just 12 days after Tigres were crowned champion of the Apertura 2016.

Here are five takes from round an interesting first round of matches:

1. Lozano hat trick lights up Clausura

If Mexican football wanted a feel-good moment early this year, Pachuca's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano couldn't have done much more to provide it on Saturday. The Mexico international netted three goals as Los Tuzos overcame Leon 4-2 away to remind everyone of the 21-year-old's considerable talent.

Pachuca's director of performance Hans Westerhof argues young players should only leave for other leagues when the challenge no longer fits the skill and the way Lozano ripped Leon apart, there is a strong argument now that the young winger could now do with a fresh challenge to maximize the potential he has. Lozano is making the Liga MX look easy.

Lozano is at the front of the line when it comes to young Mexican players ready for Europe and it is no surprise that there are reports emanating from the Netherlands that Ajax is interested. For his first goal on Saturday, Lozano cut back, set himself up and fired in his side's opener on and then he displayed his trademark explosive pace for the last two goals. European clubs will be scouring over videos of the player.

The question now is whether a team will come in and open its checkbook this January transfer window. If one does and Lozano sets sail, Liga MX defenders would breath a sigh of relief.

2. Jemez, Cruz Azul marriage starts well

A bumper crowd, renewed optimism and three important points. Cruz Azul's 1-0 victory over Necaxa might not have been the most spectacular game to watch, but it was so important that Spaniard Paco Jemez's period in charge of La Maquina got off to a winning start.

Adrian Aldrete's sweetly struck left-foot shot from outside the box in the 19th minute was enough for Jemez's side, who looked re-energized and didn't allow Necaxa a single shot on goal.

There has been so much negativity around Cruz Azul of late that it is almost a novelty to see the Mexico City institution legitimately become one of the teams to watch this Clausura. There is surely more to come.

3. Xolos lack bite with Moreno set to leave

Club Tijuana was the super-leader of the Apertura regular season, but will struggle to reach those dizzy heights with the news that striker Dayro Moreno will be joining Colombian club Atletico Nacional.

Colombia international Moreno netted 11 goals last season and was the key figure in Xolos' success. His absence for Tijuana's opener on Saturday was keenly felt, with a toothless Xolos side falling 2-0 away to relegation battlers Morelia.

The game in Estadio Morelos was the type Moreno influenced last season with moments of individual magic and the result should be a wake-up call to the club.

With attacking midfielder Gabriel Hauche also sold to Toluca, Xolos may have to dip into the international transfer market this month if they are to be near the top of the league this season.

4. "Chofis" shines for Chivas

Chivas coach Matias Almeyda made the surprising decision to leave Isaac Brizuela out of the starting team against Pumas and include Eduardo "La Chofis" Lopez on the right wing. And it paid off, with Chivas winning 2-1 in Estadio Chivas.

Lopez opened the scoring for Chivas in the 27th minute, latching onto a through-ball from Alan Pulido and calmly finishing. His all-round play was also impressive, sparking debate about a potential national team call-up.

While that may be premature for a player who hasn't nailed down a starting spot for Chivas, it does highlight the talent the creative winger has and just how important he could be to Chivas this season.

The overall performance from Chivas wasn't entirely clinical, but watching youthful attacking talent like Angel Zaldivar, Rodolfo Pizarro, Orbelin Pineda and Lopez all in the same team will make the Guadalajara side an exciting proposition this year.

5. Cardona makes statement for Monterrey

The winning goal for Monterrey against Puebla just had to be scored by Edwin Cardona. The Colombia international has appeared unsettled at Los Rayados and again started the game on the bench.

When Cardona did come on in the 71st minute, his touch and passing added an extra dimension to Monterrey's attacking play and he stepped up to slot in the winning penalty late on. Rumors have swirled about Cardona leaving the club this month, perhaps for Brazil, but he celebrated the goal by pointing to the club's crest and indicating that he is staying exactly where he is.

That is good news for Monterrey fans. While there have been reports that there is a fractious relationship between manager Antonio Mohamed and Cardona, both need to find a way of making it work for the overall good of the team, especially if the player is as committed as his celebration suggested.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.