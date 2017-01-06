Why you should watch Liga MX: It keeps us dreaming; anyone can win

ESPN FC's Sebastian Salazar breaks down the dramatic Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America.

The 2017 Clausura is set to kick off this Friday, Jan. 6. Tigres are No. 1 in our Power Rankings heading into the new campaign after their instant-classic Liga MX final win over Club America, but there are plenty of other big storylines and transfers that could make a difference this season.

Why are we so amped for the new season to get underway? Our Liga MX bloggers and editors Tom Marshall, Nayib Moran, Cesar Hernandez, Eric Gomez and Jessica Lopez give their reasons ahead of a busy year for Mexican football:

Parity means anyone can win

There is some criticism of Liga MX squeezing two seasons into each calendar year, but for pure adrenaline-fueled excitement and unpredictability, it has its pluses, one of which is that it helps to create parity. For example, over the last 20 years only five teams have won the Premier League and the same number have won La Liga. In Liga MX, 13 sides have lifted at least one title in that time.

The parity gives supporters a realistic shot at glory each season. While most pundits would suggest that Tigres, Pachuca, Monterrey and Club America are the four favorites for the title, there are probably 13 teams that could win this 2017 Clausura without causing too much of a shock. Games are more difficult to predict, too; teams are not afraid of going out and attacking because there isn't a huge difference in quality, like in other leagues.

Also, TV viewing figures for Mexico's top division blow Major League Soccer out of the water and are even greater than the Premier League in the United States. Liga MX must be doing something right. -- Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup)

Attractive and attacking football

In Vicente Muglia's book titled "Che Pep, la conexion de Guardiola con el futbol argentino" (Pep Guardiola's connection with Argentine football), Jorge Almiron -- who played in Mexico from 1997 to 2009 and has coached clubs like Veracruz and Club Tijuana -- said that Liga MX managers have more freedom to play attacking football. Fan bases are passive, which allows sides to comfortably work out their ideas, according to the coach.

In Mexico, as in Argentina, results are important. But styles matter in Liga MX, and that's why many Mexican teams put a lot of emphasis on ball movement and intense pressing. Juanma Lillo used these traits to support his claim that Liga MX is the best league in the world.

Paco Jemez's arrival at Cruz Azul signals another step forward for Liga MX. The league's notoriety is increasing, and it would not be surprising to see someone like Gabriel Milito, who was coached by Guardiola at Barcelona, arriving to coach in the coming years, thus helping the league to become an even more attractive proposition than it already is for the neutral supporter. -- Nayib Moran (@nayibmoran)

It's all about the talent on the pitch

With stars like Andre-Pierre Gignac, Rogelio Funes Mori, Agustin Marchesin and Edson Puch scattered across the league, it's easy to see why so many people are excited to watch the upcoming Clausura season.

Following Gignac's arrival and Tigres' eventual signing of fellow French striker Andy Delort in 2016, it wouldn't surprise to see more big names from abroad begin to eye Liga MX as a new opportunity.

Andre-Pierre Gignac has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Liga MX since moving to Mexico in the summer of 2015.

That said, it is also important to mention the up-and-coming Mexican youngsters in the league. Cesar Montes, Erick Aguirre, Edson Alvarez and Hirving Lozano are just a handful of players who are capable of stealing the spotlight with their performances. Some should begin to draw more attention from European clubs.

Alongside them is a small group of noteworthy U.S.-born players who are striving for more relevance in Mexico. In arguably a more difficult playing field than Major League Soccer, footballers like Jorge Villafana and Omar Gonzalez are able to highlight their abilities to adapt in a different competition.

Once you watch a match that features any of the aforementioned players, you'll get hooked within the first 45 minutes. -- Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol)

"Pick up and play" entertainment factor

Parity is a big thing in Liga MX. There have six different champions in the last 10 tournaments, meaning a third of the league has lifted some silverware in the last five years. The fact that three of the country's most popular teams (Chivas, Pumas, Cruz Azul) have not done so in that period makes for added drama with each passing season.

Last December, after a thrilling regular season in the Apertura, the first half of the Mexican season culminated with a fantastic playoff session. Club America eliminated rivals Chivas in the quarterfinals, while newly promoted Necaxa pushed a bold run into the semifinals. After the long FIFA Club World Cup-induced layoff Tigres and America gave us a final for the ages, complete with sublime skill on the pitch, incredible last-minute drama with late goals and penalties and even a strong subplot featuring a disastrous referee who was unable to stop a melee minutes from the end.

Liga MX is the ultimate "pick up and play" league. Most any game you watch is going to have more than its share of entertainment, regardless of who's playing. By and large, that makes it worth watching. -- Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86)

It might just leave you in tears

Ninety minutes. Ninety minutes is all it will take for neutral football fans to fall in love with the colorful characters -- Leon boss Javier Torrente is my personal favorite at present, the figure who turned La Fiera's tumultuous 2016 Apertura season around with a snap of his fingers, donning his lucky shirt all the while -- the scorelines that defy all logic, the reigning champs bumped from playoff contention (Monterrey, anyone?).

Javier Torrente turned Leon's fortunes in the 2016 Apertura, guiding the team to a semifinal appearance.

Cruz Azul "cruzazuleando," Miguel "Piojo" Herrera storming the sidelines with Club Tijuana, Toluca trying its luck for a centennial title by signing America star Rubens Sambueza. And this is just within this past calendar year.

Liga MX keeps us dreaming, it keeps us on our toes. If Jesus Duenas can score a 119th-minute equalizer against Mexico's most-hated club to ensure that Las Aguilas endure a nightmare end to their 100-year anniversary, anything is possible. Right?! Who knows when Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti will lose his cool next, but we're hanging onto the edge of our seats waiting for the angry uncle figure we've come to know and love to go off at a moment's notice.

Ninety minutes. That's all it will take. Maybe even less.The combination of quality on the field and personalities on the sidelines will reel you in, as will the unbridled passion. And the Clausura is about to kick off with a bang. -- Jessica Lopez (@jzlatlopez)

