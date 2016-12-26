Chivas in finals and an All-Star game with MLS cap Liga MX wish list for 2017

ESPN FC's Sebastian Salazar breaks down the dramatic Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America.

New year, new hopes and renewed desires for improvement. Liga MX should aim high in 2017 and although these are turbulent times, there is a real feeling that Mexico's top division is on the up.

Here is a (realistic) wish list for the next 12 months:

1. Big clubs continue to invest

There is nothing quite like a bona fide star to draw people's attention and we saw that in Liga MX's 2016 Apertura final, where a lot of the focus was placed on Tigres' France international Andre-Pierre Gignac. Arguably in his prime and clearly loving life in Mexico, Gignac's presence added international intrigue.

Liga MX would benefit greatly from more figures of his standing. Clubs like Tigres, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Pachuca, Leon and even Queretaro are all capable of splashing out. It would be great for the league -- especially with competition now from the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer -- if they did so.

2. Smaller clubs buck up their ideas

The way that the likes of Chiapas, Veracruz and Puebla have been run in recent years has not been a great advert for Liga MX. There have been problems with paying wages, constantly changing squads and issues with discipline off the field. And it's no coincidence that each club heads into the Clausura with the threat of relegation hanging over it.

If Liga MX is to improve as a product, those bottom clubs need to sort themselves out.

3. Chivas reach a final

In the telenovela that is Liga MX, Chivas are the main protagonists. The team provides intrigue and a focal point because it only fields Mexican players. El Rebano Sagrado is the antidote to the increased numbers of foreign-born players in the league. If the Guadalajara team can reach a final in 2017, the country might be gripped by their progress and it could be a boost.

Chivas have not won a Liga MX title since the 2006 Apertura.

4. Liga MX feminil kicks off

The announcement that a female Liga MX will start in the second half of 2017 came as a very welcome surprise. But the difficult part is logistically getting the project off the ground in such a short space of time. It'll take focus, investment and a commitment from the media to covering it, as well as sheer hard graft.

5. Players' union takes shape

Atlas captain Rafa Marquez has reportedly been working behind the scenes to establish a union to bring Liga MX players together. The idea is that the union would provide an independent voice on issues such as unpaid wages, players being transferred without their consent and freedom of contract.

Players in Mexico are very well paid, but have long been mistreated. A players' union would be an important development, even if it has the potential to upset a delicate status quo.

6. Balance found with 10/8 rule

A number of high-profile clubs are taking full advantage of the fact that teams are allowed up to 10 foreign players in each matchday squad. It makes for harrowing viewing for Mexico national team fans, who aren't able to see very many young prospects playing regularly at a number of the country's top clubs.

But whatever the rules, it is up to club owners and coaches to actually believe in youth products and make their own policies, as Pachuca has successfully done.

Pachuca has shown Liga MX clubs a new way forward with its excellent youth system.

7. MLS/Liga MX All-Star game is set

There has been talk of a cup competition between Liga MX and MLS teams for 2017 and both sides have said they are open to deepening relationships. The most appealing proposal so far, however, is an MLS versus Liga MX All-Star game. It wouldn't develop the quality of either league, but it would strengthen the rivalry and give both important publicity in the other market.

8. Copa Libertadores negotiations provide return

Missing out on the newly structured Copa Libertadores in 2017 stripped Liga MX teams of an outlet to test themselves in a very competitive international environment. Schedule considerations were cited as the main reason the Mexican league had to back out, but both CONMEBOL and Liga MX have left the door open for a return. Hopefully that comes about in 2017.

9. League becomes "internationalized"

Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla stated last month that Liga MX wants to increase its international appeal. It's easy to make such general statements, but in practice, there are many steps that need to be taken, including: being more open with the media (especially international), producing social media content in English, upgrading the league's website, ensuring each club has good press-box facilities and training press officers to ensure they're near the level of those in MLS.

10. Refereeing experiment works out

Video assistance will be used to support "match-changing" decisions in Liga MX at some point in 2017, with Mexico part of a two-year pilot scheme for video assistant referees (VARs). Considering the amount of controversy of late regarding the officiating in Liga MX, any change has to be a positive. Ref decisions all too often became the post-match talking point in 2016.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.