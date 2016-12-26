Ghana youth star Aboagye can be one of surprise transfers of 2017 Clausura

ESPN FC's Sebastian Salazar breaks down the dramatic Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America.

In Mexico, it's common to see new signings have immediate impacts with their clubs en route to finals appearances. It happened in the 2015 Clausura, when Agustin Marchesin and Diego "Pulpo" Gonzalez helped Santos Laguna lift a Liga MX title. We saw it for a second time in the 2016 Clausura, when Oscar Murillo and Omar Gonzalez played important roles in Pachuca taking its sixth Liga MX trophy.

With this in mind, here are 10 moves that could instantly change the Liga MX landscape ahead of the 2017 Clausura kickoff:

Nicolas Castillo, FW, Pumas

Castillo, 23, scored 29 goals for Universidad Catolica of Chile in 2016. He is without a doubt one of Pumas' most significant transfers since the arrival of Ismael Sosa in 2013. The forward was on manager Francisco "Paco" Palencia's wish list -- he specifically asked the club's directors to sign Castillo in the winter -- and now that the coach has a proven striker at his disposal, Pumas' attack could become more dynamic.

Rodolfo Pizarro, MF, Chivas

Pizarro has always wanted to play for a club like Chivas or Club America before packing his bags and trying his luck in Europe. The opportunity has come his way at age 22; after a year that saw Pizarro fracture his right fibula -- keeping him off the fields for about three months -- he has landed a deal with El Rebano Sagrado, where he's bound to become an immediate fan favorite.

Juan Cornejo, DF, Leon

Leon right-back Fernando Navarro took his game to another level with Javier Torrente as coach, but Efrain Velarde was unable to reach his teammate's level on the left. La Fiera signed Cornejo for cover, and the Chilean left-back's attacking style is one that fits well with Torrente's direct football; during his time with Audax Italiano in Chile, it was common to see him scoring goals off free kicks.

Clifford Aboagye, MF, Atlas

Clifford Aboagye (left), won the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup Bronze Ball, while Paul Pogba (middle) took the Golden Ball.

In the 2013 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Ghana's Aboagye was awarded the Bronze Ball (Paul Pogba took the Golden Ball that year). And in the semifinal between France and Ghana, Pogba told the midfielder that he was difficult to mark due to his speed and short stature. Aboagye, 21, is a risky move for Atlas, but if the youngster manages to adjust to life in Guadalajara, he could become the biggest surprise in Liga MX.

Osvaldo Martinez, MF, Santos Laguna

Santos has lacked a creative player in the midfield over the last two seasons and Martinez, who hardly played for America during the latter stages of the 2016 Apertura, has the experience and skill set to become Los Guerreros' creative linchpin.

Jesus Molina, MF, Monterrey

Although he made his professional debut with Tigres, Monterrey's bitter rivals, Molina will arrive to Antonio "Turco" Mohamed's side as one of Liga MX's most-experienced defensive midfielders. He is a winner who has been able to achieve league titles with America and Santos. If Monterrey goes on to reach the final stages of a hypothetical Liguilla, he will play a key role.

Cristhian Paredes, MF, Club America

Cristhian Paredes (right) took part in the 2016 Copa Sudamericana with Sol de America of Paraguay.

It's no secret that Ricardo La Volpe takes a lot of pride in working with young footballers. With talented prospects, he tends to see details that most do not, which permits him to make brilliant discoveries. The arrival of 18-year-old Paraguayan Paredes appears to be another such finding and could turn into one of Las Aguilas' smartest buys.

Julio Furch, FW, Santos Laguna

Furch scored 28 goals during his time with Veracruz. With his arrival, Santos' manager Jose Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre has three excellent options at the striker position: Furch, Jonathan Rodriguez and Djaniny Tavares.

Martin Cauteruccio, FW, Cruz Azul

Even though Cruz Azul has yet to make Cauteruccio's transfer official, the Uruguayan striker is scheduled to arrive in Mexico City on Wednesday. In 114 matches with San Lorenzo from 2013-16, he scored 42 goals. La Maquina fans will be delighted to have a striker of his quality.

Rubens Sambueza, MF, Toluca

Sambueza ended his America chapter on a bad note, but this doesn't take away from the fact that he's still a talented midfielder who can take on Liga MX's best defenders. At Toluca, "Sambu" will feel less pressure than he did at America, and this fact could allow him to showcase his best football in Los Diablos Rojos centennial year.

