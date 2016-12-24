Title-winning Tigres top Liga MX Power Rankings ahead of Clausura kickoff

ESPN FC's Sebastian Salazar breaks down the dramatic Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America.

Tigres were able to capture their fifth Liga MX title in the Apertura tournament after winning on PK's over Club America.

The 2017 Clausura is set to kick off on Jan. 6. It will be a special season in Liga MX, which is taking huge strides with coaching consistency, a stark contrast from the tendency to change managers every few weeks. Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's seven-year coaching reign at Tigres is the benchmark and his championship-winning team lead our Pre-Clausura Power Rankings!

1. TIGRES UANL:

Tigres overcame some difficulties during the 2016 Apertura -- Andre-Pierre Gignac's 862-minute scoring drought and Nahuel Guzman's howler in the 2-0 loss against Necaxa among others -- but in Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's 1000th game in charge of a Liga MX team, Los Auriazules lifted their fifth league title. The "Tuca" dynasty is stable and Tigres will eye back-to-back league titles in the Clausura.

2. CLUB AMERICA:

Club America's centennial year came to a devastating end. The side was only seconds away from winning its 13th league title, but Tigres' Jesus Duenas and Guzman had something else in mind. A new era at Las Aguilas is set to commence and with Ricardo La Volpe at the helm, the team will continue to be a main Liga MX protagonist.

3. LEON:

It took manager Javier Torrente less than six months to turn Leon into one of Mexico's most competitive sides. With the return of Carlos "Gullit" Pena and the addition of Chilean left-back Juan Cornejo, La Fiera's attack will be even more explosive this season.

4. PACHUCA:

There's reason for Pachuca to worry about its attack following Rodolfo Pizarro's surprising move to Chivas, but if there's a club in Mexico capable of filling that void it's Los Tuzos. Players like Victor Guzman and Erick Aguirre will be called upon to ensure that Pizarro's absence doesn't hurt the team's title aspirations.

Mexico international Rodolfo Pizarro (left) moved from Pachuca to Chivas during the winter transfer window.

5. CHIVAS:

Chivas are entering the most important season of manager Matias Almeyda's tenure at the club. Signings of the magnitude of Alan Pulido, Isaac Brizuela, Pizarro, Orbelin Pineda and Jose Juan "Gallito" Vazquez put El Rebano in an ideal scenario that demands they reach the final four of the Liguilla at the very least.

6. CLUB TIJUANA:

After finishing the Apertura regular season at the top of the table, Tijuana suffered an early playoff elimination, demonstrating a lack of ideas in the first leg of the series against Leon. Miguel "Piojo" Herrera's starting XI will not change dramatically, however questions should linger over whether Dayro Moreno is the type of footballer who can help Xolos take the next step and win a title.

7. MONTERREY:

Watching Monterrey miss out on the 2016 Apertura playoffs was as rare as seeing Ronaldinho land a deal with Queretaro. If the players and coach Antonio Mohamed are on the same page, as they were in the 2016 Clausura, Monterrey should have no trouble competing for another Liga MX trophy.

8. NECAXA:

Necaxa was on the brink of surprising the entire country and reaching a Liga MX final, but the team fell just short. During the Apertura, Los Rayos' main strength was their defensive stability, while their attacking prowess mainly depended on Edson Puch's exploits. Puch will need more accomplices in attack if Necaxa aspires to once again take the league by storm.

9. TOLUCA:

Toluca's two main off-season signings were Gabriel Hauche and Rubens Sambueza, and although the club missed out on postseason football last campaign, Hernan Cristante's team was one of the league's most exciting sides to watch. With these additions, Toluca will hope to kick off its centennial with a season worth remembering for years to come.

Former Club America midfielder Rubens Sambueza is a big addition for Toluca in its centennial year.

10. PUMAS UNAM:

Pumas' squad is getting younger, but the center-backs charged with manning the middle are veterans Dario Veron (37) and Gerardo Alcoba (33). The signing of Chilean striker Nicolas Castillo could turn into the club's best during the winter transfer window, but what could prevent them from participating in the Liguilla is a lack of rejuvenation in the center of defense.

11. SANTOS LAGUNA:

Santos' board of directors has set the bar high for Jose Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre and his coaching staff. The main goal in the Clausura is reaching the 30-point mark. If that happens, Los Guerreros will seal a spot in the Liguilla.

12. CRUZ AZUL:

Paco Jemez's arrival has brought a lot of hope to Cruz Azul's fan base. However, it's difficult to figure out how reliable the team's defense will be. Most of La Maquina's off-season moves have bolstered its attack, not defense.

13. QUERETARO:

After winning last season's Copa MX on penalties against Chivas, Queretaro aspires to make an impact in Liga MX. The club hasn't reached the Liguilla since that unprecedented 2015 Clausura final against Santos.

Fidel Martinez joined Atlas from Pumas following both teams' participation in the 2016 Apertura.

14. ATLAS:

Fidel Martinez and Matias Alustiza were Atlas' top off-season arrivals, but neither showed consistency last season with their clubs. It's a tricky situation for Los Rojinegros, whose attacking spark will rely heavily on their new additions.

15. MORELIA:

With striker Raul Ruidiaz leading the way, Morelia's main goal will be avoiding relegation. A good season for the forward will likely mean a move to one of the league's top teams next summer.

16. VERACRUZ:

Veracruz is the club that made the most moves during the winter window. The results often tend to go aginst teams who do this in Liga MX.

17. PUEBLA:

Alustiza, Damian Escudero, and Christian "Hobbit" Bermudez's departures will significantly weaken Los Camoteros chances. Playoff football is not on the horizon.

18. CHIAPAS:

Moises Munoz's arrival to Chiapas should provide the team with some much-needed leadership. The club has interesting attacking options like Jonathan Fabbro and Derley, and if these two decide to bring their A game week in and week out, Chiapas will not be an easy team to beat.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.