Marchesin, Pizarro, Gonzalez, Lopez, Mena ones to watch in Clausura 2017

ESPN FC's Sebastian Salazar breaks down the dramatic Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America.

The epic Liga MX Apertura 2016 final may be fresh in the memory with Tigres fans still celebrating title No. 5 five, but the Clausura 2017 is almost upon us, bringing fresh hope for the other 17 clubs.

It's already been an interesting transfer window with big domestic moves and a few incoming players, although international deals have until the end of January to be concluded.

With the new season beginning on Jan. 6, here are five players to track this Clausura:

Agustin Marchesin (Goalkeeper) -- Club America

Marchesin has been on the fringes of the Argentina squad since his move from Lanus to Santos Laguna two years ago, but the pressure is really on now that he has signed for Club America.

The 28-year-old is firmly established as one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, but the player said back in April that he would never play for Las Aguilas, after the club knocked Santos Laguna out of the CONCACAF Champions League. It was also Marchesin's horrendous error that caused Santos to go out.

But such are the ironies of football that Marchesin finds himself wearing the Club America shirt and replacing Moises Munoz, now on loan at Chiapas, who has been one of the most popular America players of recent years. The fans will initially be against Marchesin, only increasing the need for him to start his career with America off on the right foot.

Rodolfo Pizarro (Midfielder) -- Chivas

One of Mexico's brightest young prospects, Pizarro made the shock move from Pachuca to Chivas this December and is charged with replacing Carlos "Gullit" Pena as the team's creative attacking fulcrum.

Chivas splashed out big money for Pizarro, who is seen as the missing piece of the puzzle in a side being put together with the intention of ending the club's 10-year title drought. It is a significant responsibility for the versatile 22-year-old and while he has shown himself to be more than capable, the expectation is high and the atmosphere very different at a huge club like Chivas in comparison to his previous time at the smaller Pachuca.

Pizarro's development at Chivas promises to be fascinating and he'll be looking for a strong start in order to become a regular in the Mexico national team squad as the countdown to the 2018 World Cup really begins.

Hugo Gonzalez (Goalkeeper) -- Monterrey

There is a real shortage of Mexican goalkeepers under the age of 29 getting many minutes anywhere. In fact, Carlos Felipe Rodriguez (27) at Morelia has been the only Mexican shot-stopper to start first division games regularly anywhere in the world over the last few months.

Step up 26-year-old Gonzalez, who impressed when given the chance for Club America and has just moved to Monterrey, where he should be the No. 1 ahead of Alexander Dominguez.

By making the move to a Monterrey side that should be in contention for the Clausura 2017 title, Gonzalez will be very much in the spotlight and a call-up to El Tri should be expected if he impresses.

Hugo Gonzalez could be in Mexico's plans.

Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez (Attacking midfielder) -- Chivas

Just how good is Lopez? So far his career has been frustrating. Sure, you could look at video clips and come to the conclusion that the midfielder is a genius. But why hasn't Chivas coach Matias Almeyda, a declared fan, got him down as an automatic starter? After all, Lopez is now 22-years-old and a player who should be more established than he is. He is currently behind Carlos Cisneros, Isaac Brizuela and probably now Pizarro in the pecking order for one of the three spots behind the central striker.

That might sound harsh, but only because Lopez possesses the kind of game-changing ability few players can boast. His vision, passing and left foot are all top quality, but the story so far for Lopez has been that he's looked very good when coming off the bench as an impact sub, but less so when he has been given the responsibility to start games.

Somewhere inside Lopez is a really top player and 2017 will probably be the year in which we find out whether that will emerge or remain bottled up in a ball of frustrated talent.

Angel Mena (Striker) -- Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul promises to be one of the most interesting teams in the Clausura 2017, especially with Spaniard Paco Jemez guiding the error-prone institution and attempting to lift the negativity. Within a little over a week of the announcement he would be joining, La Maquina signed Ecuador international Angel Mena to spearhead to team's attack.

Paraguayan Jorge Benitez is highly talented, but hasn't managed to score the quantity of goals expected of a striker at a big club like Cruz Azul. Now Mena, at 28, will get his first opportunity outside of Ecuador at a club whose top scorer last season was 35-year-old midfielder Christian "Chaco" Gimenez.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.