La Volpe considers his future as Ferretti, Tigres show the way forward

Ricardo La Volpe's future as Club America coach is uncertain.

Who would be a football manager? The line between agony and ecstasy is so fine: A header, a refereeing decision or a striker missing a simple tap-in can shape the whole conversation surrounding you.

Just ask Club America's Ricardo La Volpe. In Sunday's Liga MX Apertura final second leg, the Argentine had the opportunity to win his first domestic title since 1993. Given that he is a manager cited as still having a major influence on the style of football in Mexico, that is a poor record.

U.A.N.L U.A.N.L América América (3) 1 (0) 1 FT-Pens Leg 2 Aggregate: 2 - 2 U.A.N.L wins 3-0 on Penalty Kicks. Game Details GameCast

But coming into the game level after a 1-1 draw against Tigres in the first leg, La Volpe had reason to hope that he could guide America to a title in its centennial year. And during the 210 minutes of the final, he largely got the better of Tigres' Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti, who was in charge of his 1000th Liga MX match.

America was able to stop Tigres having the type and quantity of possession that usually sees them control games and caused real danger on the counter-attack. Moreover, La Volpe's team even had the best chance of the whole series when Oribe Peralta, who missed a penalty in the first leg, put an easy chance wide 10 minutes into the second half.

However, it didn't look like that profligacy would matter when, with just two minutes of extra-time remaining, America led 1-0 through Edson Alvarez's goal. But then a late goal from Jesus Duenas and three penalty shootout saves from Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman changed everything.

Tigres were crowned champion after a whirlwind series of events and La Volpe was again on the losing side. What follows now is an uncertain future for the 64-year-old.

"I have got six more months, but there are things that tire you," said La Volpe after the game. "I'm going to think about whether to continue at America."

Las Aguilas' sporting director Ricardo Pelaez had said La Volpe will be in charge for the Clausura 2017, which starts on Jan. 6, but that is now in some doubt.

La Volpe, meanwhile, suggested that the game was a "robbery" due to some of the decisions by referee Jorge Isaac Rojas Castillo in a game that saw both sides end up with nine players: "Many things are now angering me," said America's coach.

Tigres' win secured their third Apertura title in six years.

Even if he is in charge next season, it is difficult to believe La Volpe will still be at America in 12 or 18 months, due to the turnover of managers at the club, as well as the former Boca Juniors manager's volatile temper ant nature. His anger at the referee simply highlighted how desperate La Volpe was to win and to crown a career with a title.

Meanwhile, things are very different at Tigres. The new Liga MX champion has a long-term vision and stability under Ferretti, who is fast becoming the Sir Alex Ferguson of the Mexican game. He has been at Tigres since 2010 and has a contract until 2020. Even if his team lost the final, or even failed to reach it, the colorful Brazilian would have maintained his position.

Ably assisted by 72-year-old, former Mexico manager Miguel Mejia Baron, Ferretti made his debut as a coach with Pumas in 1991 and has never been out of work since; nor has he ever been fired.

The Apertura 2016 was Ferretti's fifth title -- La Volpe has one -- and the question now is whether the Brazilian can go on to level Raul Cardenas' six and then Ignacio Trelles, who has seven, to become the most successful manager in Mexico history.

Ferretti also does things his own way and is at ease doing so. He doesn't do his post-game press conference if Tigres win, is known as much for his humor as his anger and demands that a woman asks the first question when he does sit down to talk to the press.

On a practical level, the fact players know Ferretti will be there long-term and that his system will be in place must help in recruiting talent like French strikers Andre-Pierre Gignac and Andy Delort, as well as top South America imports such as Lucas Zelarayan.

In Mexico, the four grandes are Cruz Azul, Chivas, America and Pumas. It can only be a matter of time before Ferretti's Tigres, with such a fervent fan base, are put in that same category. Everything points to Ferretti's continuity leading to more silverware before that contract runs out in 2020.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.