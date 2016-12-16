Tigres win instant classic Liga MX final as America's centennial ends in failure

Tigres won 3-0 on penalty kicks to lift the 2016 Apertura title against Club America on Sunday.

A last-gasp goal from Tigres midfielder Jesus Duenas in extra time sent the 2016 Apertura final to penalties, where Tigres won 3-0 after a 2-2 tie on aggregate to lift the title.

Here are three takes from a classic Liga MX final:

1. Ferretti, Tigres earn epic final win

Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti was given a special ovation at Estadio Universitario for his 1,000th match in charge of a Liga MX team, but even a manager with the experience of the Brazilian can't have had his nerves shredded and emotions toyed with as much as on Sunday evening.

Tigres took the game and their fifth title on penalties after three brilliant stops from goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, but it looked as though Club America had the title in the bag. A goal from Edson Alvarez in the first half of extra time seemed to seal the match until Duenas rose from deep in the penalty area to steer a header past Moises Munoz in the 119th minute.

There was even a certain amount of irony that the victory came in exactly the opposite style to what Ferretti is known for. The coach likes to play controlled football, but there was little of that as the game wound down; the referee pulled out four red cards -- two for each team -- and Tigres charged forward without a plan, scrambling for an equalizer.

U.A.N.L U.A.N.L América América (3) 1 (0) 1 FT-Pens Leg 2 Aggregate: 2 - 2 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Much of the pregame talk centered around France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who was in a fitness battle to be ready. The 31-year-old didn't seem to be his usual self, but he did manage to go 120 minutes and the way he blasted the team's first penalty and then celebrated with the crowd seemed to send a message to America's penalty takers, none of whom scored.

This was a historic occasion and the continuation of something very special at Tigres. Ferretti has installed a playing philosophy, the directors have backed him with serious reinforcements and the fans are among Mexico's best.

Sunday's game proved the team can mix and match it up and summon the sheer force of will to get the job done when things are not going to plan. Ferretti will simply be hoping for less stress next time around.

2. America's chase for centennial glory ends in failure

Club America coach Ricardo La Volpe has now led his team to a 14-match undefeated streak, but it all matters so little thanks to Duenas' goal and the resulting penalty shootout.

Las Aguilas are not capable of easily putting defeats into perspective. They live and breathe off pure success; although the undefeated record, the last-gasp nature of Tigres' victory and America's brave display are all valid points, the fact is that Las Aguilas failed to lift silverware in their centennial season.

Keeper Munoz kept his team in it at times, but it was Oribe Peralta who could have won the match for America. In a game in which both sides could claim the officiating was not on point at times -- one in which both could make arguments for why they should have won -- Peralta could have ended the debate.

In the 56th minute, the Mexico international had the goal gaping in front of him from just three yards out, but wasted the opportunity, instead sending the ball wide of the goal. In the first leg, he blasted a penalty off the crossbar.

America stays stuck on 12 titles, one more than archrivals Chivas. Just how much the psychological blow and nature of this loss will affect next season, which starts in just 12 days, remains to be seen.

Club America's centennial season ended in shambles, as the team failed to make a penalty in the second-leg shootout.

3. Final simmers then boils over

Tigres and Club America came into this series as perhaps the two best and most consistent Liga MX sides over the past five years and there was little between them over the 210 minutes.

La Volpe opted for the same starting side as the first leg, keeping Michael Arroyo and Jose "Chepe" Guerrero in the starting XI, while Ferretti brought Duenas into central midfield to shore up that area of the pitch.

Both managers respected the strengths of the opposition and it led to a tense, nervous series in which neither side established dominance. Tigres normally control games through possession and recycling of the ball, but there was no way through America's well-drilled midfield and defense -- at least until the game opened up late. The front four players lacked cohesion and instead of attempting slightly riskier passes into advanced positions in midfield and up top, Tigres showed respect for America's prowess on the break and held back.

The home side was given a warning in the third minute, when Renato Ibarra burst forward on the counter and was unlucky not to win a penalty following Ivan "Guty" Estrada's clumsy challenge. Tigres struggled to contain America's counters from there on.

For those that like the tactical side of the game and terms like numerical superiority, transitions and defensive blocks, this was a good final. La Volpe probably won out over Ferretti; the flow of the games, on balance, went how the Argentine boss would've wanted it to. America had the game-winning chance during normal time in the 56th minute when Peralta put a simple opportunity wide. And America, with Munoz on form, tamed a Tigres team that has the best offensive unit in Mexico and put five past Pumas in the quarterfinals.

Not that it was easy. The temperature rose rapidly as the game reached its conclusion and four red cards were dished out as the tension from the first leg boiled over.

Those tuning in on Christmas Day for some raw entertainment in front of a passionate crowd had to wait patiently, but they were richly rewarded by the end.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.