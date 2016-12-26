Tension rises over Gignac injury ahead of Christmas Liga MX final second leg

Alejandro Moreno says Tigres have the advantage over Club America heading into Sunday's second leg.

A stalemate; that's probably the kindest way of describing Club America and Tigres' 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2016 Apertura final at Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

Neither side really pressed much beyond the halfway line; Club America did an excellent job of stopping Tigres from playing their usual possession-based football, and the goals came from a moment of individual brilliance and a set-piece respectively. Both teams will have been relatively happy with an outcome that leaves everything to play for in the second leg on Sunday. Its cautious nature made it an atypical Liga MX game.

Thankfully for the neutral, there was enough needle in the game to suggest that the return leg at Estadio Universitario on Sunday will be an improvement on the dour first 90 minutes. The main boiling and talking point -- aside from Tigres' inability to string simple passes together -- centered around striker Andre-Pierre Gignac. The France international netted a sensational solo effort on the stroke of half-time to take his total in the Liguilla to six, but was forced out of the match in the 75th minute with an injury following an off-the-ball incident involving America goal scorer Bruno Valdez.

Gignac has become the lifeblood of this Tigres team and the standard-bearer for Liga MX as a whole, but he faces a fitness race to recover from a "grade-2 cervical sprain" in time for Sunday. Early reports suggested the 31-year-old didn't remember the incident, but Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti certainly did and was far from happy after the match.

"We hope that it isn't a serious injury and that he can recover soon for the last game," stated Ferretti. "But I do ask the disciplinary commission to look at the two plays. "

Ferretti stressed that he wasn't demanding a sanction, only asking for the review, but his words didn't sit well with America coach Ricardo La Volpe.

"It they look at that one, they have to go over (Javier) Aquino's. They'd have to also look at the wall that (hit) Renato (Ibarra) at the beginning because (Jorge) Torres Nilo killed him close to the wing," he said.

La Volpe added that he'd seen television replays of Valdez's tussle with Gignac and concluded: "It was not violent."

The polemic discourse over the officials would likely have been even more fierce had Oribe Peralta scored the dubious penalty he won in the first half, but the Mexico striker struck the crossbar.

With the 1-1 draw in the first leg and at home for the second, 2015 Apertura champions Tigres will be the favorites to lift the Liga MX title on Sunday, even if striker Andy Delort -- who idolized his countryman as a younger player -- has to replace Gignac. But America has been exceptionally good at grinding out results of late and will be hoping to build on a sturdy, if not exactly inspiring, performance.

"I think it was one of the best games that America has played [under me]," said former Boca Juniors coach La Volpe. "We took the ball off a team that conducts it very well, and we were the protagonists. We cut their wires, and the merit lies with the players."

La Volpe is a meticulous student of the game and knows his legacy needs a title at this late stage of his career. Winning one for Club America in the institution's centennial would make it all the more special. But talk about "taking the ball" off the opposition and restricting their play goes against what La Volpe -- Mexico's manager at the 2006 World Cup -- is known for.

Back at Germany 2006, Pep Guardiola enthused about how La Volpe's side played out from the back. The aesthetically pleasing element of La Volpe's philosophy has eroded since then, but Ferretti granted the opposition coach some credit after the first leg.

Not only that, but the Tigres coach even had to defend his team's lack of vigor.

"The opposition is a good team; it's in the final; it's coming from the Club World Cup; it's one of the big teams in Mexico, and it found a way to stifle our intents," said Ferretti, who added that the altitude in Mexico City was a factor in his team being below standards. "We have to look, also, at what the opposition did."

"I hope that with today's game we can return to the form we showed during a large part of the season," he continued, hinting that the almost three-week break from the semifinal to wait for Las Aguilas' participation in the FIFA Club World Cup to end harmed to his side.

The newly pragmatic La Volpe won't be looking for pats on the back from Guardiola or anyone else on Sunday. He'll be instructing his America to play exactly the same way as they did Thursday and hopefully grind out the club's 13th league title by any means necessary.

"When a team takes the ball, it takes the initiative and danger," said La Volpe. "It's all to play for. Home or away, the fans don't play. The greats are great because they think they can win at home and away."

America will have to show the same controlled aggression in stopping Tigres from dominating possession and add some punch upfront on Sunday at Estadio Universitario if the institution is to cap of its centennial year with the trophy fans are so desperate for. Tigres surely won't be as meek and impotent for a second consecutive game, even if star striker Gignac's absence creates a major problem.

