Liga MX 2016 Apertura review: The good, the bad and the ugly

Club America enjoyed a fine centennial season but fell agonizing shortly of Apertura glory.

The Apertura 2016 enjoyed a spectacular end on Sunday, with Tigres crowned champion on Christmas Day and Club America denied glory during its centennial season in the process.

Here are a few of the storylines the tournament gave us:

The Good

You couldn't have hoped for a better final in terms of raw emotion and two teams representing the peak of the Mexican game. Andre-Pierre Gignac and Tigres were featuring in their third consecutive December Liga MX final, while CONCACAF bicampeon Club America has reached the last ten Liguillas.

The Estadio Azteca was full to the brim for the first leg, with the Estadio Universitario at capacity for the epic second leg. On the field, the intensity, quality and passion surrounding the series will have captured the attention of neutrals, especially the wild finale. Around 200,000 people celebrated Tigres' title in Monterrey after the final whistle and the fact the final was on Christmas Day seemed to provide an apt setting. It's something the league could look at moving forward.

The team of the tournament, however, was Necaxa. Los Rayos were inspired as they reached the semifinal in their first season back in Mexico's first division. Led by Chile international Edson Puch, the side shed any notion of inferiority and became a lot of people's second team in going from relegation to title contender in the space of a couple of months.

Then there was Chivas' return to the top end of the league, with the Guadalajara club reaching back-to-back playoffs in 2016. Just how much the Liga MX and Mexican football need Chivas to provide positive storylines cannot really be underestimated. Chivas provide the antidote to Liga MX's 10/8 foreigner rule and Matias Alemeyda's side is also trying to win by playing attractive football.

Over in Mexico City, it was positive to see Francisco Palencia looking the part as Pumas head coach and leading the rejuvenated team to the playoffs. He wasn't the only Mexican coach to have a good season, however, with Miguel Herrera guiding Club Tijuana to top spot in the Apertura regular season and Alfonso Sosa implementing a marked style with Necaxa.

In terms of players, Guido Pizarro, Dayro Moreno, Ismael Sosa, Hirving Lozano and Alfredo Talavera all showed why they could play at a decent level in Europe with their displays this Apertura.

Finally, the announcement that the Liga MX will be starting a women's league in 2017 to help develop and strengthen women's soccer came out of the blue and was pleasantly surprising.

The Bad

Where best to start than at Cruz Azul? A 14th place finish in the regular season simply is not good enough. There is an unwritten rule in soccer that paying high wages and splashing out the cash in transfer fees usually leads to at least some kind of success, but Cruz Azul continues to spend big and fail to achieve. Spaniard Paco Jemez is charged with lifting La Maquina in 2017. Necaxa's remarkable rise was also something that captured Liga MX fans' imagination this year.

And then there is the 10/8 rule. It opened the door to up to 10 foreigners being allowed in each match-day squad. Whether the rule is good or bad largely depends on which side of the fence you sit; it is probably going to be good for the quality of the Liga MX over the long-term, but bad for the national team. The reaction has been almost totally negative, however, from former and current national team players.

As for Club America's centennial, it was always going to be glory or failure. There was never any in-between and the fact Las Aguilas lost the final meant their season has to be filed in the "bad" section.

The Ugly

Any league that has genuine ambitions of growth and "internationalization" cannot allow a club like Chiapas to operate as it does. Nine points from seven games and problems with relegation are the least of it. The fact Chiapas have repeatedly failed to pay wages on time is an embarrassment for Liga MX, who seems inept to do anything about the situation.

Another team not run so spectacularly is Veracruz and club owner Fidel Kuri was up to his old tricks again, insulting a reporter after a match in Puebla back in September. That came just nine months after Kuri was given a one-year ban from all football-related activities after a borderline physical outburst directed at Edgardo Codesal, the technical director of the Mexican Football Federation's (FMF) refereeing commission.

The laser pen at the Azteca for almost every game, the delay of the final because of Club America's participation in the Club World Cup and the continuance of the goalkeeper chant, coupled with the relatively lack of effort on the authorities part to erode its presence, can all be added to the ugly column.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.