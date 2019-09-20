Previous
By Tom Marshall
Liga MX to investigate America's Guillermo Ochoa for spitting incident - Chiva chief

MEXICO CITY -- Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will be investigated by Liga MX after a photo appeared to show him spit towards Chivas defender Antonio Briseno during Saturday's Clasico Nacional.

Ochoa charged to the other end of the field in the first half of America's 4-1 win over Chivas to confront Briseno, who had launched an ugly tackle on America's Giovani dos Santos, causing the player to be rushed to hospital with a wound in his thigh.

After the game, a photo emerged of Ochoa appearing to spit towards Briseno, who didn't react.

Ochoa took to social media to deny he had spat in any way and retweeted comments indicating that saliva left his mouth as he was shouting at Briseno.

"I spoke with [Liga MX operations director Victor] Guevara and they're going to investigate what happened with Ochoa," Chivas sporting director Mariano Varela told journalists upon his return to Guadalajara. "What I believe is that 'Memo' is a very educated guy and I don't think that he intended to spit.

"We have to look at it and that's what the disciplinary commission will do."

America dominated the game against its archival with Ochoa picking up his first Liga MX win since returning to Mexico's first division after his spell in Europe.

