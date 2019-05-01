Previous
New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Andre-Pierre Gignac and Fernando Navarro

Liga MX final: Leon looking to cap perfect season vs. Tigres

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Tom Marshall
Read

Liga MX final: Leon book title showdown with Tigres

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Tom Marshall
Read

Liga MX W2W4: Xolos, Puebla fight for last playoff spot

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Tom Marshall
Read
Monterrey has now won four CONCACAF Champions League titles in the past decade.

Monterrey's CONCACAF win sets bar for aspiring MLS clubs

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Tom Marshall
Read

Liga MX Power Rankings: Leon top as regular season ends

Liga MX Eric Gomez
Read

Liga MX Power Rankings: Cruz Azul leaps Leon at the top

Liga MX Eric Gomez
Read

Battle of styles as Monterrey meet Tigres

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read
Andre-Pierre Gignac has won seven trophies with Tigres but to this point has not won the CONCACAF Champions League.

Gignac front and center in CONCACAF Champions League final

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Liga MX review: 'Veracruz problem' dragging down Liga MX

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Liga MX W2W4: Santos can spoil America's party

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Eric Gomez
Read

Liga MX Power Rankings: Leon stay top, Toluca make big jump

Liga MX Eric Gomez
Read

Who's qualified for the Liga MX playoffs?

Liga MX ESPN Staff
Read
Jesus Molina reacts during Chivas' Liga MX loss to Puebla.

Liga MX review: Chivas latest loss sends club into crisis

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Liga MX W2W4: Three-way Golden Boot race heats up

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Eric Gomez
Read
Angel Mena

Liga MX Power Rankings: Leon keep top spot as playoffs near

Liga MX Eric Gomez
Read
America's Miguel Herrera had an up and down week -- losing to Tijuana in Liga MX and winning the Copa MX final.

Liga MX W2W4: Herrera's up-and-down America play Clasico Joven

Liga MX Cesar Hernandez
Read
Fernando Navarro (R) of Leon celebrates his goal against Necaxa

Liga MX Power Rankings: Leon stay top; Cruz Azul on the rise

Liga MX Eric Gomez
Read

VAR at the forefront in Xolos' controversial win

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Cesar Hernandez
Read

Liga MX W2W4: Battle of top strikers; new era for Chivas

Liga MX Cesar Hernandez
Read

Liga MX Power Rankings: Leon lead pack, Tigres tumble

Liga MX Eric Gomez
Read
By Tom Marshall
Share
Tweet
   

Liga MX final: Leon looking to cap perfect season vs. Tigres

As MLS and Liga MX mull a new tournament like the SuperLiga of the mid-2000s, Taylor Twellman says the time is right for a new competition.

Club Leon (1) vs. Tigres (2)

First leg: Thursday, 9:45 p.m. ET, Estadio Universitario

Second leg: Sunday, 9:06 p.m. ET, Estadio Leon

The 2019 Clausura final pits the undisputed team of the season, Leon, against the team of the decade, Tigres, in a battle between the two highest finishers in the regular season. If you go on form, Leon just about has the edge, but if the criteria is pedigree, then there is no doubt that Tigres have the advantage.

Here's how the two teams shape up ahead of the 2019 Clausura final:

Leon

Standard formation: 4-4-2/4-2-3-1
Most important player: Angel Mena
SPI to lift trophy: 48 percent

Leon will be going for title number eight to take it past Pumas and level with Cruz Azul, two of Mexico's grandes. The one-team city in the state of Guanajuato will be buzzing with anticipation ahead of the final.

La Fiera has won 16 of 21 games this season in what has been the major surprise performance in Liga MX, although Leon will have to improve on the semifinal showing against Club America to lift the trophy. Las Aguilas pushed Leon close in the second leg and were slightly unfortunate to end the first leg 1-0 down.

Coach "Nacho" Ambriz is going for his first Liga MX title -- although he has won a CONCACAF Champions League title with America, defeating Tigres in the final -- and faces some tough decisions ahead of the first leg. Leon will be without the suspended Rubens Sambueza in Estadio Universitario, as well as striker Jose Juan Macias, who joined up with the Mexican national team for the Under-20 World Cup.

Macias' absence is likely to be most keenly felt and puts the onus on Angel Mena to continue his wondrous season. So far, the 31-year-old has 14 goals and 12 assists in 21 matches.

There'll also be a dilemma for Ambriz about how to approach the first leg away. Leon has had average of 57.1 percent possession in Liga MX games this season, surpassed only by Tigres' 59.3 percent. With no away goal rule in the final, there's not a huge incentive to go and chase the game, although Leon's strength is its offense and he may feel that attack is the best form of defense.

Tigres

Standard formation: 4-2-3-1/4-4-2
Most important player: Andre-Pierre Gignac
SPI to lift trophy: 52 percent

Tigres have reached the final without fully flexing their muscles. Ricardo Ferretti's team snuck past Pachuca in the quarterfinal and Monterrey in the semi due to its higher regular season finishing position, after both series had finished all square on aggregate.

But sneaking through to finals is what big teams do and for all the talk in Mexico about what constitutes a grande, Tigres are the team of the decade in Liga MX. The team is in its seventh final since 2010 and has four Liga MX titles in that time. This Tigres team is well-drilled and will pounce on any nerves that Leon show.

Defender Carlos Salcedo and left-back Jesus Duenas are both doubts for Tigres, although Andre-Pierre Gignac has shrugged off a knock and will be available.

You know exactly what you are going to get with Tigres. Ferretti completed nine years in charge this week and Tigres remain the most defined team stylistically in Liga MX. Ferretti's philosophy of dominating possession and being patient in creating opportunities is well-known.

The first leg inside Estadio Universitario offers Tigres an opportunity to put Leon under some real pressure and the question will be whether Liga MX's form team can stand up to the heat.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.