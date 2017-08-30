Philippe Hinschberger dismissed by Metz after 'catastrophic' Ligue 1 run

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
2
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 71'
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Philippe Hinschberger

Hinschberger dismissed by Metz

Metz PA Sport
Read
MetzMetz
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
1
5
FT
Game Details
Wollscheid signs three-year deal with Metz

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Newcastle's Riviere makes Metz move

Transfers PA Sport
Read
MetzMetz
AS MonacoAS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Ismaila Sarr

Winger Sarr chooses Rennes over Barca

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Mandjeck signs for Sparta Prague

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read
MetzMetz
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Nice celebrate after Jean Michel Seri scored.

Ligue 1: Monaco restore lead, Nice in UCL

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Radamel Falcao scored the only goal for Monaco on Saturday.

Ligue 1: Monaco extend lead, bottom 3 win

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
MetzMetz
LyonLyon
0
3
FT
Game Details
MetzMetz
LyonLyon
0
3
FT
Game Details
Marseille action 170317

Ligue 1: Marseille held by Lille; Metz win

Ligue 1 Associated Press
Read

Ligue 1: PSG, Nice, Monaco level on points

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Anthony Lopes, right, felt the brunt of the explosions.

Metz win appeal against points deduction

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

FFF to hear Metz firecracker appeal

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read
Marquinhos of PSG celebrates his goal with teammate Javier Pastore after scoring a goal in a win against Marseille.

Ligue 1: PSG crush Marseille; Depay brace

Ligue 1: PSG crush Marseille; Depay brace

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read

Ligue 1: Balotelli red for dissent in Nice win

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Kylian Mbappe of Monaco celebrates with Radamel Falcao after scoring in a win against Metz on Saturday.

Monaco ready for Man City after Metz romp

Monaco ready for Man City after Metz romp

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
AS MonacoAS Monaco
MetzMetz
5
0
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Philippe Hinschberger dismissed by Metz after 'catastrophic' Ligue 1 run

Philippe Hinschberger
Metz suffered nine Ligue 1 defeats under Philippe Hinschberger this season.

Metz have sacked head coach Philippe Hinschberger as a consequence of a "catastrophic" start to the Ligue 1 season.

The Lorraine region club are bottom of the league with a record of nine defeats from 10 games, and Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Dijon proved to be the end for Hinschberger.

Metz's reserve team coach Jose Pinot has taken over the club on a caretaker basis.

A statement published on Metz's official website read: "Philippe Hinschberger is no longer in charge of the Metz first team. The catastrophic situation the club find themselves in has forced the president of Metz to take stock of these poor results.

"Interim control of the first team is entrusted to Jose Pinot, who is the current reserve team boss.''

