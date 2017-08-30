Philippe Hinschberger dismissed by Metz after 'catastrophic' Ligue 1 run

Metz suffered nine Ligue 1 defeats under Philippe Hinschberger this season.

Metz have sacked head coach Philippe Hinschberger as a consequence of a "catastrophic" start to the Ligue 1 season.

The Lorraine region club are bottom of the league with a record of nine defeats from 10 games, and Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Dijon proved to be the end for Hinschberger.

Metz's reserve team coach Jose Pinot has taken over the club on a caretaker basis.

A statement published on Metz's official website read: "Philippe Hinschberger is no longer in charge of the Metz first team. The catastrophic situation the club find themselves in has forced the president of Metz to take stock of these poor results.

"Interim control of the first team is entrusted to Jose Pinot, who is the current reserve team boss.''