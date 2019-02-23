Melbourne Victory put ACL sponsorship deal on ice amid gambling concerns

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Daegu FCDaegu FC
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne Victory vs. Daegu

Victory put deal on ice amid gambling concerns

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Kevin Muscat

Muscat confident Victory can make Champions League impact

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read

Jets earn all three points with upset win versus Victory

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Victory and City can't be split in Melbourne Derby

Melbourne City FC
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Honda expected to start in Melbourne derby

Australian A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne Victory can only manage draw against plucky Phoenix

Australian A-League
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Perth Glory down Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Perth GloryPerth Glory
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sam Kerr and Keisuke Honda

Melbourne Victory preparing for Super Sunday

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Perth Glory

Stingy Glory ready for the A-League champions

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Donachie returns to A-League and Victory

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Sydney FCSydney FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kevin Muscat and James Troisi

Troisi strike cuts A-League ladder in two

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Melbourne Victory put ACL sponsorship deal on ice amid gambling concerns

Melbourne Victory vs. Daegu
Melbourne Victory played Daegu in their away shirt after shelving their ACL sponsorship deal.

Melbourne Victory put their Asian Champions League shirt sponsorship deal on ice on the day they announced it amid concerns over the sponsor's potential links to the gambling industry.

Victory signed a deal with Hong Kong-based media agency Kaishi Entertainment, announcing the arrangement ahead of their first ACL match against Daegu FC on Tuesday.

But within minutes of kick-off, the A-League champions announced that the deal was shelved after they, along with several fans, noticed Twitter images of a woman reported to be Kaishi Entertainment's general manager Yi Jing Chen promoting a gambling company called KashBet.

Further searches by the club, journalists and fans showed other links to Kashbet.

Although the Asian Football Confederation, which organises the ACL, had cleared the sponsorship, it forbids gambling sponsors.

Kaishi has said it is not a front for Kashbet, but Victory's partnership with the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation gave the club another reason to be concerned.

They opted to call off the deal and instead had to play the game in their away shirt with home shorts and socks.

A different solution was found for goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas' green shirt -- a piece of green sticky tape over the Kaishi insignia.

With Kaishi denying betting links, club and company will look to revisit the partnership in time for Victory's next match, against Sanfrecce Hiroshima next Tuesday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.