Kevin Muscat delighted as Melbourne Victory moves into fourth place

Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Manchester United
Chelsea
2:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Arsenal
Manchester City
ESPN3 4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC Feb 26, 2018
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Santos
Cruz Azul
12:00 AM UTC Feb 26, 2018
Game Details
Melbourne Victory's Leroy George celebrates goal with teammates and coach Kevin Muscat

'In control' Victory moves into fourth place

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read

Melbourne Victory 3-0 Adelaide United: George stars in Victory win

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
WATCH: Oscar's curling effort puts Shanghai in front

AFC Champions League
Read
Shanghai SIPGShanghai SIPG
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
4
1
FT
Game Details
Muscat: Shanghai have serious attack power

AFC Champions League
Read
Oscar, Hulk & Elkeson

Victory looking to subdue SIPG's star trio

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Jason Geria & Kevin Muscat

Victory players 'fought for me' - Muscat

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Ulsan HyundaiUlsan Hyundai
3
3
FT
Game Details
Kevin Muscat

Contrasting fortunes for Sydney FC, Victory

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
1
2
FT
Game Details
Lawrence Thomas

Victory keeper Thomas cleared of serious injury

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Matias Sanchez & Roy O'Donovan

Jets compound Melbourne Victory's misery

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
2
0
FT
Game Details
Mark Milligan

Milligan completes $1m move to Al-Ahli

Transfers AAP
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Sydney FCSydney FC
1
3
FT
Game Details
Besart Berisha

Berisha: Victory ready to end Big Blue hoodoo

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
3
FT
Game Details
Alex Grant & Leroy George

George 'has adapted unbelievably well'

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Perth GloryPerth Glory
3
2
FT
Game Details
 By AAP
Kevin Muscat delighted as Melbourne Victory moves into fourth place

Melbourne Victory pulled out all the stops against a 10-man Adelaide side in a dominating display to win 3-0.

A buoyant Kevin Muscat launched a strong defence of his Melbourne Victory side after the A-League heavyweights snapped a month-long wait for three points.

Pushing aside fatigue, Victory overwhelmed Adelaide United 3-0 at AAMI Park on Saturday night to jump ahead of the Reds on the table.

The win should secure finals football for Victory, who are seven points ahead of seventh-placed Brisbane Roar with six matches left.

And it means they can move to within a point of Melbourne City by defeating them in Friday's derby, a match Muscat described as huge for his club.

"We were in control," Muscat said, of the win against the Reds.

"When we had the ball and when we didn't have the ball.

"We started very well and caused them a hell of a lot of issues in the first half and we were rewarded for that in terms of the amount of opportunities and ultimately the goals."

The outlook for Victory is a far cry to when the match started.

They were on a three-game losing streak in the league and weren't expected to beat Adelaide off the back of their midweek Champions League trip to China, where they lost 4-1 to Shanghai SIPG.

Muscat delighted in flipping convention on its head with the result.

Melbourne Victory's Leroy George celebrates goal with teammates and coach Kevin Muscat
Melbourne Victory made easy work of a a lacklustre Adelaide United on Saturday.

"Why can't we use it to our advantage?" he said.

"I thought that, tonight, held us in good stead.

"There was stuff in Shanghai that was outstanding and we produced that tonight and gave a good team a bit of a run around.

"All the commentary leading up to tonight was what a good season Adelaide United are having and how well they're travelling and what a good team they are.

"That they never give up. Well we jumped them tonight into fourth place."

Muscat praised the contribution of Matias Sanchez and Terry Antonis, who partnered in central midfield in the absence of captain Carl Valeri.

Leroy George was a clear man-of-the-match, with a stunning free kick and a hand in Victory's other two goals.

The Dutchman is yet to sign on for another season, with Muscat coy on whether he'd be retained.

"All the discussions will remain private," he said.

