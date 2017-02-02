Melbourne Victory shot themselves 'in the foot' vs. Newcastle - Kevin Muscat

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Kevin Muscat

Muscat: Victory shot themselves 'in the foot'

A-League AAP
Newcastle Jets 0-0 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Muscat calls for full-time A-League refs

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory's Jean-Paul de Marigny

Victory refuse to give up Sydney chase

A-League AAP
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory's James Troisi

Socceroos duo up for A-League derby win

A-League AAP
Hamburg's Maximilian Beister

Max Beister leaves Victory for Germany

A-League AAP
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Sydney FCSydney FC
1
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Muscat defiant despite Sydney FC defeat

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Victory's best better than Sydney - Muscat

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory's Leigh Broxham

Broxham ready for Sydney challenge

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Muscat: Victory haven't given up on title

A-League AAP
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
2
1
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Muscat ready to refocus for Perth Glory

A-League AAP
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
3
0
FT
Game Details
Besart Berisha

Muscat relieved to have Berisha back

A-League AAP
Besart Berisha

Match review panel rescinds Berisha's red card

A-League AAP
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory's Carl Valeri

Valeri wants laser-sharp Victory focus

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory shot themselves 'in the foot' vs. Newcastle - Kevin Muscat

Wasteful finishing cost both Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory the chance of a valuable win.

Melbourne Victory must stop shooting themselves in the foot if they're to keep their A-League title push on track, frustrated coach Kevin Muscat says.

Victory were lax and largely outplayed by Newcastle in Monday night's goalless draw, just the second time they have failed to score this season.

It was a missed opportunity to widen the seven-point gap on third-placed Brisbane, while Sydney FC now lead the league by 11 points with eight regular-season games remaining.

Victory now have one win from the last five games.

The result was also their ninth winless match in 10 outings at McDonald Jones Stadium, a veritable graveyard for the three-time champions.

Muscat lamented his side's lack of intensity and structure in a sluggish first term, when uncharacteristic turnovers afforded the enterprising Jets possession and territory.

"All their attacking movement came from us giving the ball away, especially square," Muscat said.

Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
"When you're playing the ball square to someone you've got to be safe.

"When we do win the ball back a lot of [our] players are going forward.

"You decide to go square and it gets cut out, you're eliminating up to five of your teammates.

"We shot ourselves in the foot. We walk away frustrated, very, very frustrated."

The Victory didn't spring to life until the final 20 minutes when Daniel Georgievski hit the woodwork -- one of nine shots to Newcastle's 18 -- and could count themselves lucky their hosts on occasions lacked polish.

Perhaps more concerning is that the lower-placed Jets, who have now squeezed into the top six, kept attacking stars Marco Rojas and Besart Berisha quiet.

Muscat was reluctant to reflect on his team's rapidly dwindling Premiers' Plate hopes.

"That ain't going to help me," he said. "What I can change from now until Central Coast [on Sunday] is our performance ... so I'll spend all my energy there."

