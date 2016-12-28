Marco Rojas rules out January move away from Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have moved one step closer to a tantalising clash with Sydney FC after a 2-0 win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium.

Melbourne Victory winger Marco Rojas has ruled a move from the A-League club in the midseason transfer window despite his red-hot form.

Rojas has lit up the league on his return to the Victory from German club Stuttgart, scoring nine times and producing seven assists, sparking talk he could return to Europe as soon as this month.

But on Tuesday the New Zealander ruled a move away from Melbourne, claiming success with Victory is his only focus.

That's not to say Rojas doesn't want to find himself in one of the world's biggest leagues.

The 25-year-old left Australia as the A-League's best player three years ago, joining the Bundesliga club with much fanfare.

He wasn't able to break into the club's first team, playing most of his football on loan with top-flight Swiss club Thun.

A return to Victory has proved a tonic for both player and club, but Rojas still eyes another crack at European football.

"I still have the dreams I had when I was younger. It didn't work out last time and who knows what will happen," he said.

"When I was over in Europe I was playing better in terms of the middle of the pitch but I didn't have the end product.

"They always said it was a big thing to have that and this year is an extremely good platform to then build on and go and fix other stuff.

"But I'm extremely happy here. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

Rojas sent a scare through the Victory camp in Saturday's win over Adelaide after coming off on the hour mark with an ankle injury.

He said he would still contend for Friday night's match against Brisbane Roar as Victory shoot for a sixth straight league win.

"We're taking it day by day but it's looking good ... I prefer not to declare that I'll be alright and something else happens," he said.

"It's healed well over the last couple of days. It's all positive signs."

The Roar match begins a tricky run of three matches in eight days, including travel to Wellington and Perth, but Rojas said the squad was embracing the challenge rather than worried about the congestion.

"If they said you can play every three or four days and training would be slightly less, any footballer would take it," he said.

"We've got good depth in the squad so we can afford to [rotate players]. The boss has got to figure out how he wants to do that."