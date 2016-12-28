Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Game Details
Next
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
0
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory
Newcastle Jets
4
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Kevin Muscat hails James Troisi: 'Everyone comes alive around him'

Melbourne Victory have moved one step closer to a tantalising clash with Sydney FC after a 2-0 win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium.
Melbourne Victory have moved one step closer to a tantalising clash with Sydney FC after a 2-0 win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium.

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat hailed the stunning performance of playmaker James Troisi in his side's 2-0 win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Saturday night.

Troisi starred against his hometown club, breaking the deadlock with a spectacular curling effort on 22 minutes before supplying a perfect free kick for Besart Berisha to double the lead after the hour.

Muscat said apart from his involvement in the Victory goals, Troisi was a constant threat and caused the Reds all sorts of problems in the attacking third.

"He's had some good games," Muscat said. "He's been improving week in, week out.

"When we do get that ball to him in the final third, everyone comes alive around him.

"He's always looking to play somebody in; he's always looking to threaten the back four. And his goal was a tremendous goal."

Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
0
2
FT
Game Details
Adelaide-born Troisi has hit a purple patch in the last month, highlighted by goals in his last two matches, and coinciding with Victory's run of five consecutive wins.

Muscat said despite Troisi's impressive recent form, he believes the attacker can still take his game to another level.

"He loves being in Melbourne, he loves playing for this football club and he's playing with a smile on his face," Muscat said.

"He's really enjoying his football and I'll challenge him to get better.

"Because, he's still got more upside in him."

While Troisi's performance against United was a standout, Muscat also applauded the collective effort which he said, allows his playmaker to shine.

"Seldom do I speak about individuals, but the group around Jimmy tonight gave him a platform to go and perform like he did," Muscat said.

"The selfless work that Carl [Valeri] and Oli [Bozanic] are doing in behind him, Alan [Baro] and the back four, working tirelessly to win the ball back and keep the ball in their half to get Jimmy on the ball where he's dangerous."

James Troisi
James Troisi, right, capped his performance on Saturday with a beautifully curled finish in the 22nd minute.

For United coach Guillermo Amor, it was another case of missed opportunities as Adelaide failed to score for the third match in a row.

The Reds made Melbourne work for the three points and had enough chances to find the back of the net.

Isaias came closest when his spectacular 25 metre free-kick cannoned off the crossbar and could have changed the complexion of the match at 1-0 down.

"We need to score, we need to do goals," Amor said. "When arrive the goals, normally arrive the points.

"You control [the game] more, you play with more confidence."

