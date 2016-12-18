Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Jean Paul de Marigny Melbourne Victory

Victory assistant de Marign gets three-match ban

Melbourne Victory AAP
Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
4
2
FT
Sydney FC's Teresa Polias

Sydney FC go into derby without Polias

W-League ESPN staff
Melbourne Victory 4-1 Central Coast Mariners

Australian A-League
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Victory won't take Coast lightly - Muscat

A-League AAP
Samantha Johnson

Victory looking for first W-League win

W-League ESPN staff
Melbourne Victory's Kevin Muscat

Muscat warns rising Victory will improve

A-League AAP
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
1
2
FT
Melbourne Victory

Archie backs Berisha for A-League record

A-League AAP
Sydney FC goalkeeper Danny Vukovic

Don't write off Melbourne V - Vukovic

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Neil Kilkenny

Kilkenny dares Melb City to attack

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory's Lawrence Thomas

Thomas not doubting A-League role

A-League AAP
A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11

Australian A-League
Melbourne Victory striker Besart Berisha

A-League critics fired me up - Berisha

A-League AAP
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
3
FT
Melbourne Victory's Kevin Muscat

Muscat blasts A-League scheduling

A-League AAP
Can Sydney FC avenge FFA Cup defeat?

Australian A-League
By AAP
Melbourne Victory assistant Jean Paul de Marign given three-match ban

Melbourne Victory claimed their fourth successive win with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League.

Melbourne Victory assistant coach Jean Paul de Marigny has been handed a three-week touchline ban after his expletive-ridden tirade directed towards the Newcastle Jets bench during Monday night's A-League clash.

De Marigny, who had only just returned from another sideline ban of a week, was seemingly displeased with the Jets' physical style of play during the encounter, which the Victory won 4-2.

Victory were 2-0 up in the 36th minute when de Marigny hit out at Jets coach Mark Jones.

The A-League's match review panel determined that de Marigny committed the offence of "Use of offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures."

While the standard sanction is one match, de Marigny was handed an extra two matches on top of that.

He has until 12 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday to appeal the ban.

