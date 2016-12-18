Melbourne Victory assistant Jean Paul de Marign given three-match ban

Melbourne Victory claimed their fourth successive win with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League.

Melbourne Victory assistant coach Jean Paul de Marigny has been handed a three-week touchline ban after his expletive-ridden tirade directed towards the Newcastle Jets bench during Monday night's A-League clash.

De Marigny, who had only just returned from another sideline ban of a week, was seemingly displeased with the Jets' physical style of play during the encounter, which the Victory won 4-2.

Victory were 2-0 up in the 36th minute when de Marigny hit out at Jets coach Mark Jones.

The A-League's match review panel determined that de Marigny committed the offence of "Use of offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures."

While the standard sanction is one match, de Marigny was handed an extra two matches on top of that.

He has until 12 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday to appeal the ban.