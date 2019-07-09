Van Egmond switches Orlando Pride for Melbourne City

Previous
Torino
AC Milan
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
0
AET
Game Details
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
5
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
3
0
FT
Game Details
Sydney FCSydney FC
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
0
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
4
1
FT
Game Details
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means.
On the eve of her third World Cup, Sam Kerr has her eyes firmly set on glory, taking down the US and what success would mean for women's sport back home.

Emily van Egmond has joined Melbourne City for the upcoming W-League season.

The 26-year-old Matildas midfielder joins City on a one-year deal from American NWSL team Orlando Pride, having confirmed earlier this month that she would not be returning to hometown club Newcastle Jets.

"I'm very excited to begin my journey at Melbourne City. The club is extremely professional, second to none, and I'm just super excited to be here," Van Egmond said in a statement.

- Salisbury to be Matildas' first Hall of Famer
- Legendary coach 'Restless Rudi' dies aged 93
- Hays: Sam Kerr at home in NWSL, but for how long?

"We have a huge year coming up again with the Matildas, with Olympic qualifications and hopefully Olympics, and I feel where I am right now in my career, it's the best environment for me to be able to challenge myself individually as a player and to obviously be successful with the team."

While ankle surgery in August ended Van Egmond's NWSL season prematurely, the midfielder is on track to be fit for the start of the W-League season.

Van Egmond has earned 90 caps for the Matildas since making her national team debut as a 16-year-old in 2010. She has represented Australia at three World Cups and had a stint in Germany's Frauen-Bundesliga before joining Orlando last year.

Emily van Egmond
Emily van Egmond has joined Melbourne City on a one-year deal from NWSL's Orlando Pride.

She joins former Adelaide United captain Emma Checker as one of two new signings for the three-time W-League champions to date.

"I've been extremely fortunate to play in a bunch of different environments, Europe, the U.S. and obviously here in Australia, and I think all these different experiences have definitely helped shape my career and helped me gain those 90 caps for the national team," Van Egmond said.

"I have a strong winning mentality, which is part of the reason I chose to come to Melbourne City because I want to win."

