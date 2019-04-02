Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Warren Joyce

Warren Joyce leaves Melbourne City

Melbourne City FC
Kevin Muscat and Keisuke Honda

A-League Review: The chess match and the game of chicken

Australian A-League
Halloran the hero with extra time winner

Australian A-League
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
1
0
AET
Eugene Galekovic

Melbourne City veteran Galekovic mulling retirement

Melbourne City FC
Terry Antonis and Milos Ninkovic

ESPN's A-League Team of the Year

Australian A-League
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
5
0
FT
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
3
2
FT
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce

City players want clarity on coach Warren Joyce's future

Melbourne City FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
3
0
FT
Sydney FCSydney FC
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
0
2
FT
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
4
1
FT
Khaldoon Al Mubarak with Ferran Soriano

Man City owners eye India club investment in '19

English Premier League
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
2
2
FT
Bruno Fornaroli

Fornaroli pens emotional farewell to Melbourne City

Melbourne City FC
Bruno Fornaroli and Warren Joyce

Fornaroli was always destined to leave City under Joyce

Melbourne City FC
Bruno Fornaroli has now scored six goals in six games this season.

Melbourne City terminate Fornaroli's contract

Melbourne City FC
Pakistan played their first match in over three years

Pair charged with match fixing in Victorian NPL

Australian A-League
Victory and City can't be split in Melbourne Derby

Melbourne City FC
Warren Joyce leaves Melbourne City

Ben Halloran scored in the 119th minute of Adelaide's elimination final clash with Melbourne City to send United into next week's semi-final against Perth.
Melbourne Victory have progressed to the A-League's final four after a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Melbourne City have parted ways with coach Warren Joyce and will continue their long battle to realise their A-League ambitions without the Englishman, after declining to extend his two-year stint as senior coach.

Joyce leaves City after a tumultuous season; one of on-field underachievement given the club's alignment with Premier League giants Manchester City and the deep pockets of their Abu Dhabi-based owners.

The club's 2018-19 campaign ended brutally on Sunday as Adelaide United's Ben Halloran scored an 119th minute extra-time winner in their elimination final.

City's fifth-placed finish came after a brighter third-placed result in his first season.

After the match, Joyce denied his second season was a regression but City bosses disagreed, and will now start the search for his successor.

"It's been a challenging couple of seasons, but I have great pride in the players and staff for the progress the club has made," Joyce said in a statement.

- ESPN's A-League Team of the Year
- Jukic: A glimpse at Australian football's potential

"I've seen real growth from the playing group and within the football organisation and the continued development of the right kind of culture.

"I am confident that A-League success is around the corner."

Joyce's chief remit was always results -- with a goal of reaching the AFC Champions League -- but he was also tasked with cultural change in the dressing room.

The 54-year-old installed a hard-working, team-first ethos at the club, at significant cost.

Socceroos legend Tim Cahill and club great Bruno Fornaroli walked out on the club during his two years in charge.

Neil Kilkenny left after claiming the club's Player of the Year award, captain Michael Jakobsen also departed, as did Fernando Brandan and Anthony Caceres.

City's player turnover was significant; Luke Brattan was the only player in Sunday's elimination final loss to have played under a different coach at the club.

Warren Joyce
Melbourne City have parted ways with Warren Joyce and will continue their long battle to realise their A-League ambitions without the Englishman.

Fans voted with their feet.

Crowds were down amid the player losses and a less exciting style of play, with the club's active supporter group disbanding.

More players will depart in the coming days, with Brattan, star defender Bart Schenkeveld off-contract, player of the year Eugene Galekovic likely to retire and Riley McGree set to return to his Belgian parent club, Club Brugge.

City football boss Michael Petrillo will lead a review of Joyce's time in charge along with City Football Group executive Brian Marwood.

Petrillo said the club's long-running goal of reaching the AFC Champions League "remained unchanged."

"We want to be constantly competing for silverware and playing in the Asian Champions League, with a definitive brand of football," he said.

City chief executive Brad Rowse said Joyce's efforts promoting young talent would long be remembered at the club.

"Under his stewardship a significant number of young players have made the transition to first team football and many have been recognised with national team selection," he said.

