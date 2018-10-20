Rhali Dobson urges Melbourne City to focus vs. Sydney FC: 'In the W-League you can't have a slow start'

FFA CEO David Gallop has announced the #GETONSIDE campaign to help Australia's bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

There's no panic in the Melbourne City camp after their season-opening loss but the reigning W-League champions are desperate to get their title defence moving against Sydney FC.

A depleted City side started their bid for a record fourth W-League title in a row with a 2-0 away loss to Canberra United last week.

City are sweating on the availability of Australian representatives Tameka Butt, Elise Kellond-Knight, Kyah Simon and captain Steph Catley, who didn't play against Canberra through injury or international duties.

A-League A-League Tipping The 2018-19 A-League season is undoubtedly going to be full of surprises so gather friends, family and workmates and get tipping!

Australia Home Head to ESPN's home of everything A-League, W-League, Socceroos and Matildas!

Although there are 14 rounds in the season, forward Rhali Dobson said City can't afford to suffer another let down against Sydney at AAMI Park on Friday night.

"In the W-League you can't have a slow start ... you need to get going," Dobson told reporters on Tuesday.

"So you've got to move on really quickly. The loss was in no way an indication of what we're capable of or sets the tone for this season.

"We had a worse start last year and we had a full squad."

Dobson is in her second season with City after a successful stint with the Newcastle Jets.