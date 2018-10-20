Rhali Dobson urges Melbourne City to focus vs. Sydney FC: 'In the W-League you can't have a slow start'

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Rhali Dobson

Dobson: 'In the W-League you can't have a slow start'

Melbourne City FC
Read

Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Melbourne City: McCormack strike not enough for Mariners

Australian A-League
Read
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
1
FT
Ross McCormack

McCormack wary of De Laet, Jamieson ahead of City return

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Scott Jamieson

Jamieson, Vidosic on track for Melb City returns

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Riley McGree

City 'tremendous' despite 12 absentees - Joyce

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read

Victory 1 - 2 City: City win controversial derby

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
2
FT
Can Scott Jamieson and Melbourne City wash away their recent disappointments?

City start new chapter in A-League derby

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Bruno Fornaroli

Uncertainty surrounds Fornaroli in final year of contract

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Puskas nominee Riley McGree

McGree eyes top prize as A-League looms

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock

Fishlock could leave Melbourne City - reports

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Curtis Good

Good deal marks City's last foray into transfer market

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Ritchie de Laet

De Laet desperate to settle with Melbourne City

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read

Melbourne City bring in de Laet from Aston Villa

Melbourne City AAP
Read
NAC Breda's Mark Birighitti during an Eredivisie game against Heracles Almelo.

Melbourne City sign Birighitti to three-year deal

Transfers AAP
Read
Luke Brattan

Brattan set for City return after spinal-injury scare

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Daniel Arzani

The remarkable rise of Daniel Arzani

Transfers Michael Yokhin
Read
Daniel Arzani will become the second player to leave Melbourne City for Manchester City after Aaron Mooy.

City sign Arzani, World Cup's youngest player

Transfers ESPN
Read

City to sign Arzani, loan him to Celtic - sources

Celtic Peter O'Rourke
Read
FFA CEO David Gallop has announced the #GETONSIDE campaign to help Australia's bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

There's no panic in the Melbourne City camp after their season-opening loss but the reigning W-League champions are desperate to get their title defence moving against Sydney FC.

A depleted City side started their bid for a record fourth W-League title in a row with a 2-0 away loss to Canberra United last week.

City are sweating on the availability of Australian representatives Tameka Butt, Elise Kellond-Knight, Kyah Simon and captain Steph Catley, who didn't play against Canberra through injury or international duties.

Although there are 14 rounds in the season, forward Rhali Dobson said City can't afford to suffer another let down against Sydney at AAMI Park on Friday night.

"In the W-League you can't have a slow start ... you need to get going," Dobson told reporters on Tuesday.

"So you've got to move on really quickly. The loss was in no way an indication of what we're capable of or sets the tone for this season.

"We had a worse start last year and we had a full squad."

Dobson is in her second season with City after a successful stint with the Newcastle Jets.

She's delighted to be back on the field in one piece after she was sidelined for eight weeks during the off-season when she nearly lost her sight in one eye after an accident involving a child's toy.

"The handle accidentally slingshotted directly into my right eye and ruptured my iris," she said.

"I was in with a specialist every day because they weren't sure if I was going to regain my eyesight.

"It was about seven or eight weeks until I was fully cleared and I couldn't exercise during that time.

"It was quite frustrating but it will be an interesting one to tell the kids one day."

