Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Bart Schenkeveld

Schenkeveld joins City from PEC Zwolle

Melbourne City AAP
James Troisi

Melbourne City waiting on Troisi

Melbourne City AAP
Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen

Thomas Sorensen confirms his retirement

Denmark AAP
Ivan Franjic

Franjic leaves Melb City for Daegu FC

Transfers AAP
Scott Jamieson

Melbourne City signs Scott Jamieson

Transfers AAP
Melbourne City appoint Warren Joyce

Australian A-League
Warren Joyce Man United U21

Melb City confirms Joyce as new manager

A-League AAP
Galekovic joins Melbourne City

A-League AAP
Nicolas Colazo

Melbourne City release four players

A-League AAP
Tim Cahill

Cahill labels Melbourne City's season a 'failure'

A-League AAP
Dino Djulbic & Bruno Fornaroli

City: 'Nutcase' Djulbic won the game for Perth

A-League AAP
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
0
2
FT
Tim Cahill celeb 20161015

Cahill sends out a warning to other clubs

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory fans

Etihad to host possible Melbourne Derby semi

A-League AAP
Western Sydney celebrate one of Brendon Santalab's goals.

Elimination finals: All you need to know

A-League AAP
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
5
4
FT
Osama Malik

Malik opens up about City's Asian ambitions

A-League AAP
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
1
0
FT
Hodgson takes on Melbourne City role

Australian A-League AAP
Melbourne City striker Bruno Fornaroli

Tim Cahill, Fornaroli demand victory

A-League AAP
 By AAP
Melbourne City signs PEC Zwolle's Bart Schenkeveld

Bart Schenkeveld
Bart Schenkeveld made 32 appearances -- scoring one goal -- during his two years at PEC Zwolle.

Melbourne City have added a fourth international to their A-League ranks, signing Dutch defender Bart Schenkeveld.

The versatile 25-year-old moves to Australia from PEC Zwolle, managed by City's former boss John van 't Schip.

Schenkeveld said Van 't Schip's "good advice about me" helped smooth the move.

"I'm delighted to become a Melbourne City player, starting in a new league and a totally new country," he said.

"The club has major ambition and a very clear way it wants to play football. I can't wait to get started."

Schenkeveld is a bruising defender with speed, and confident in one-on-one situations.

The one-time youth international has signed a two-year deal to play with City, filling the fourth of five visa slots.

He joins Eugene Galekovic, Scott Jamieson, Iacopo La Rocca and Stefan Mauk as signings ahead of the new season.

