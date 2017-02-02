Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Crotone
AS Roma
11:30 AM UTC
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Melbourne City 2-2 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
2
2
FT
Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis

Jakobsen no certainty for Melbourne City

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Dean Bouzanis

Bouzanis gets five-game ban for racial slur

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock

W-League Grand Final key stats

W-League ESPN Staff
Melbourne City midfielder Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill sorry for derby referee abuse

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Dean Bouzanis

Bouzanis to face panel over racial slur

A-League AAP
Jessica Fishlock

Fishlock: Melb City found 'form at the right time'

W-League AAP
Melbourne Victory 2-1 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Melbourne Victory's James Troisi

Socceroos duo up for A-League derby win

A-League AAP
Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis

Valkanis ponders A-League derby XI

A-League AAP
Canberra United

W2W4 in W-League semifinals

W-League Stephanie Brantz
Sydney FC to continue unbeaten run?

Australian A-League
City still chasing top-two A-League finish

A-League AAP
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis

A-League's City extend Valkanis' tenure

A-League AAP
Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis

City ready for A-League explosion

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Tim Cahill

Cahill: I could've scored two hat tricks

A-League AAP
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
2
1
FT
Melbourne City beat Perth Glory to win W-League title

Melbourne City player-coach Jess Fishlock celebrates opening the scoring.

Melbourne City became the first club to win consecutive W-League titles after beating Perth Glory 2-0 in the grand final at nib Stadium.

Player-coach Jess Fishlock opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, before striker Beverly Yanez sealed the win in the 72nd minute courtesy of a goalkeeping error from Gabrielle Dal Busco.

It was the second grand final heartbreak for Glory, who lost the title decider to Canberra in Perth two years ago.

City were undefeated last season on the way to winning the title in their maiden campaign.

But they did it much tougher this time around, with a six-match winless run during the middle of the season threatening their finals hopes.

The defending premiers eventually scraped into fourth spot, and they won their way into the decider with a 1-0 semifinal win over minor premiers Canberra.

City should have opened the scoring in the grand final after just 48 seconds, but Yanez let a free header on goal go begging after totally misjudging the bouncing ball.

Glory striker Sam Kerr was a constant threat during the opening 30 minutes as the home side asserted their dominance.

But City slowly worked their way into the contest, thanks largely to the influence of Fishlock through the midfield.

Fishlock set up numerous opportunities for her teammates and she scored after Glory's defence was broken open by a clever one-two play between Erika Tymrak and Yanez.

Fishlock almost did the splits as she thrust out her right leg to poke the ball home.

Kerr had an excellent chance to level the scores in the 69th minute, but her free header drifted agonisingly wide.

And just three minutes later it was as good as game over when a goalkeeping mistake gifted Yanez a goal.

Dal Busco should have punched the ball clear after Yanez's attempted cross flew goalward.

But her light contact with her hand wasn't enough to deflect the ball away far enough, with the ball instead sailing into the top of the net.

