Melbourne City in search of head coach after John van 't Schip resigns
Melbourne City coach John van 't Schip has quit the A-League club to return to Holland to help care for his ill father.
Michael Valkanis has been appointed interim coach with immediate effect while the club looks for a permanent replacement.
Melbourne City are fourth on the A-League ladder.
