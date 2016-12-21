Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
JVS exits Melb City for family reasons

A-League AAP
Melbourne City coach John van 't Schip

JVS frustrated as City's winless run continues

A-League AAP
Central Coast 2-2 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
2
FT
Perth Glory's Dino Djulbic

Djulbic, Brandan cop A-League bans

A-League AAP
Melbourne City 3-3 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
3
3
FT
City confront their A-League Perth demons

A-League AAP
Melbourne City striker Bruno Fornaroli

Melbourne City reboot for A-League fight

A-League AAP
Melbourne City midfielder Tim Cahill

Roos calling but Cahill puts City in focus

A-League AAP
Melbourne City midfielder Tim Cahill

Cahill backs A-League marquee fund hike

A-League AAP
City the focus for Cahill

Australian A-League
Cahill: We need to embrace expansion

Australian A-League
Melbourne City striker Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill backs A-League expansion

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
1
2
FT
Van't Schip: Cahill is playing here for us

Australian A-League
Ivan Franjic of Melbourne City

Franjic delights in A-League derby

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Neil Kilkenny

Kilkenny dares Melb City to attack

A-League AAP
A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11

Australian A-League
Melbourne City striker Tim Cahill

Cahill not sure on A-League derby start

A-League AAP
Melbourne City in search of head coach after John van 't Schip resigns

A late penalty rescued a draw for Melbourne City as the Mariners blew their chance at a comeback win.

Melbourne City coach John van 't Schip has quit the A-League club to return to Holland to help care for his ill father.

Michael Valkanis has been appointed interim coach with immediate effect while the club looks for a permanent replacement.

Melbourne City are fourth on the A-League ladder.

