Dino Djulbic and Fernando Brandan suspended after extra-time clash

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Perth Glory's Dino Djulbic

Djulbic, Brandan cop A-League bans

A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne City 3-3 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

City confront their A-League Perth demons

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City striker Bruno Fornaroli

Melbourne City reboot for A-League fight

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City midfielder Tim Cahill

Roos calling but Cahill puts City in focus

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City midfielder Tim Cahill

Cahill backs A-League marquee fund hike

A-League AAP
Read

City the focus for Cahill

Australian A-League
Read

Cahill: We need to embrace expansion

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City striker Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill backs A-League expansion

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Van't Schip: Cahill is playing here for us

Australian A-League
Read
Ivan Franjic of Melbourne City

Franjic delights in A-League derby

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City's Neil Kilkenny

Kilkenny dares Melb City to attack

A-League AAP
Read

A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City striker Tim Cahill

Cahill not sure on A-League derby start

A-League AAP
Read

Cahill: We question ourselves

Australian A-League
Read
Matt Simon Sydney FC confrontation

Sydney's Simon cited for Jakobsen clash

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Can Sydney FC avenge FFA Cup defeat?

Australian A-League
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Dino Djulbic and Fernando Brandan suspended after extra-time clash

Perth Glory's Dino Djulbic
Dino Djulbic has been given a three-match ban for his red card against Melbourne City.

Perth Glory defender Dino Djulbic and Melbourne City midfielder Fernando Brandan face suspensions of three matches and two matches respectively over their extra-time clash at AAMI Park.

The pair were red carded after tangling in the Glory goal mouth during Tuesday night's 3-3 A-League thriller, with both appearing to lash out at the other.

The match review panel reviewed the matter on Wednesday and found both guilty of assaulting a player.

Djulbic copped the mandatory one match ban for his red card plus two additional games while Brandan got the one-match mandatory ban and one more.

They have until midday on Thursday to decide if they are to appeal.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brendon Santalab has accepted his two-match ban after striking Brisbane Roar defender Jade North last Friday. He will miss another game on top of those two as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.