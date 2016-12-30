Dino Djulbic and Fernando Brandan suspended after extra-time clash

Dino Djulbic has been given a three-match ban for his red card against Melbourne City.

Perth Glory defender Dino Djulbic and Melbourne City midfielder Fernando Brandan face suspensions of three matches and two matches respectively over their extra-time clash at AAMI Park.

The pair were red carded after tangling in the Glory goal mouth during Tuesday night's 3-3 A-League thriller, with both appearing to lash out at the other.

The match review panel reviewed the matter on Wednesday and found both guilty of assaulting a player.

Djulbic copped the mandatory one match ban for his red card plus two additional games while Brandan got the one-match mandatory ban and one more.

They have until midday on Thursday to decide if they are to appeal.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brendon Santalab has accepted his two-match ban after striking Brisbane Roar defender Jade North last Friday. He will miss another game on top of those two as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.