-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
3
-
Kylian Mbappé Goal
-
-
17
-
Radamel Falcao Goal - Header
-
-
27
-
On: Ousmane Dembélé | Off: Erik Durm
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Marcel Schmelzer | Off: Nuri Sahin
-
-
48
-
Marco Reus Goal
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
5 Jemerson
Goals 0
|
25 Kamil Glik
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Almamy Touré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kylian Mbappé 3'
Goals 1
|
9 Radamel Falcao 17'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
24 Andrea Raggi
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Jorge
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
38 Roman Bürki
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 29 Marcel Schmelzer
Goals 0
|
33 Julian Weigl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Erik Durm
Goals 0
27' 7 Ousmane Dembélé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Marco Reus 48'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mikel Merino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stade Louis II
-
,
Match Commentary
|47'
|Attempt saved. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
|46'
|Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|46'
|Foul by Thomas Lemar (Monaco).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MON
|BVB
|7
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|3
|Saves
|2
