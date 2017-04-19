  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 3
    • Kylian Mbappé Goal
  • 17
    • Radamel Falcao Goal - Header
  • 27
    • On: Ousmane Dembélé | Off: Erik Durm
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Marcel Schmelzer | Off: Nuri Sahin
  • 48
    • Marco Reus Goal
AS Monaco Logo AS Monaco MON Borussia Dortmund BVB Borussia Dortmund Logo
AS Monaco MON Borussia Dortmund BVB
AS Monaco
Game Information

  • VENUE: Stade Louis II
  • ,

Match Commentary

47' Attempt saved. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
46' Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46' Foul by Thomas Lemar (Monaco).

Match Stats

MON
BVB

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (4)
6 (4)
MON BVB
7 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 0
3 Saves 2

