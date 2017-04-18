|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Danilo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Xabi Alonso
Goals 0
|
27 David Alaba
Goals 0
|
21 Philipp Lahm
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Arturo Vidal 5'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Arjen Robben
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Rafinha
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Juan Bernat
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
-
,
Match Commentary
|8'
|Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Philipp Lahm with a cross.
|7'
|Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|5'
|Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|BMU
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
