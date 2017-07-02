Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Geylang International GEY
|2-1
|Young Lions CYL
|2 Jul, 2017
|Singapore S-League
|Young Lions CYL
|0-2
|Geylang International GEY
|15 Apr, 2017
|Singapore S-League
|Young Lions CYL
|0-2
|Geylang International GEY
|18 Aug, 2016
|Singapore S-League
|Geylang International GEY
|3-1
|Young Lions CYL
|5 May, 2016
|Singapore S-League
|Young Lions CYL
|0-2
|Geylang International GEY
|25 Feb, 2016
|Singapore S-League
Game Information
-
VENUE: Jalan Besar Stadium
-
,
Conversation
Singapore S-League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Albirex Niigata
|21
|+42
|53
|2
|Tampines Rovers
|20
|+18
|44
|3
|Home United
|19
|+30
|43
|4
|Warriors
|20
|+1
|30
|5
|Geylang International
|20
|-6
|30
|6
|Hougang United
|21
|-7
|26
|7
|Balestier Khalsa
|22
|-14
|16
|8
|Brunei DPMM
|20
|-25
|11
|9
|Young Lions
|19
|-39
|6
