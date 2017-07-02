Geylang beat Garena Young Lions to move into top four Geylang International scored two goals in both halves as they thrashed Garena Young Lions 4-0 on Saturday night to climb to fourth in the S.League.

Stipe Plazibat maintains Home United title chances Home United kept alive their faint S.League title hopes after Stipe Plazibat fired them to a 2-0 win against Balestier Khalsa on Friday night.

Albirex strike late vs. Hougang in S.League for 27th straight home win Albirex Niigata (S) moved to within two wins from retaining their S.League crown after scoring a late winner to defeat Hougang United 1-0 on Thursday.

Albirex Niigata (S) target 27th straight win at home vs. Hougang United Defending champions Albirex Niigata (S) will be looking for a 27th straight home win when they host Hougang United in the S.League on Thursday night.

Balestier Khalsa thrash Brunei DPMM 'best game of S.League season' Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic lauded his side's "best game of the season" after defeating Brunei DPMM 4-1 away on Monday night.