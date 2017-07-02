Head To Head Record

Geylang International GEY 2-1 Young Lions CYL 2 Jul, 2017 Singapore S-League
Young Lions CYL 0-2 Geylang International GEY 15 Apr, 2017 Singapore S-League
Young Lions CYL 0-2 Geylang International GEY 18 Aug, 2016 Singapore S-League
Geylang International GEY 3-1 Young Lions CYL 5 May, 2016 Singapore S-League
Young Lions CYL 0-2 Geylang International GEY 25 Feb, 2016 Singapore S-League

  • VENUE: Jalan Besar Stadium
