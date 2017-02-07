-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
Sergi Roberto Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Yannick Carrasco Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Luis Suárez Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
48
-
On: Ángel Correa | Off: Nicolás Gaitán
-
-
49
-
On: Lucas Hernández | Off: Diego Godín
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
20 Sergi Roberto 19'
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Luis Suárez 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Aleix Vidal
Goals 0
|
17 Paco Alcácer
Goals 0
|
25 Jordi Masip
Saves 0
|
19 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
49' 19 Lucas Hernández
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Juanfran
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
48' 11 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
10 Yannick Carrasco 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Thomas
Goals 0
|
39 Juan Moreno
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|54'
|Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Koke.
|50'
|Attempt missed. André Gomes (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arda Turan.
|49'
|Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Hernández replaces Diego Godín because of an injury.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|ATM
|9
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|2
Conversation
