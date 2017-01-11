|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rafinha
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Neymar
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Paco Alcácer
Goals 0
|
19 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Beñat
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Sabin
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Aritz Aduriz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Mikel Rico
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Iker Muniain
Goals 0
|
12 Mikel Vesga
Goals 0
|
32 Unai Simón
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|15'
|Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Eraso.
|15'
|Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|15'
|Foul by Eneko Bóveda (Athletic Club).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|ATH
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
