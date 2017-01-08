|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
12 Joseph Gomez
Goals 0
|
21 Lucas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
53 Ovie Ejaria
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
58 Ben Woodburn
Goals 0
|
54 Sheyi Ojo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Graham Carey
Goals 0
|
24 David Fox
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Jake Jervis
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Craig Tanner
Goals 0
|
20 Louis Rooney
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|13'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.
|12'
|Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
|10'
|Foul by Gary Miller (Plymouth Argyle).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|PLY
|0
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Conversation
