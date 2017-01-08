|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
26 John Terry
Goals 0
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
19 Diego Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
|
15 Victor Moses
Goals 0
|
37 Eduardo
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Tom Nicholls
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Mark Tyler
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Dominic Ball
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Paul Taylor
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|15'
|Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro.
|14'
|Attempt missed. Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Maddison with a cross following a corner.
|13'
|Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|PET
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
