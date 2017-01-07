-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Wayne Rooney Goal
-
-
15
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
-
19
-
On: Phil Jones | Off: Marcos Rojo
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Jordan Obita | Off: Tyler Blackett
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
19' 4 Phil Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
10 Wayne Rooney 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Anthony Martial 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Joel Castro
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
26 Ali Al Habsi
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
16 Liam Moore
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 11 Jordan Obita
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Liam Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Stuart Moore
Saves 0
|
19 Meite Yakou
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|49'
|Delay over. They are ready to continue.
|48'
|Delay in match Yann Kermorgant (Reading) because of an injury.
|48'
|Delay in match Michael Carrick (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|REA
|2
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|4
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HT: Manchester United 2-0 Reading No. 249. Wayne Rooney gets his record-tying goal as Man United dominate the firs… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
🏆🏆🏆🏆 Cristiano Ronaldo presented his fourth Ballon d'Or to the Santiago Bernabeu before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/wkOs2i7sGP
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Anthony Martial slots home to double the lead! Man United 2-0 Reading
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Mourinho won't buy defender in January just because of Eric Bailly absence. es.pn/2i2IPhn pic.twitter.com/ipEIhbgcwT
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Wayne Rooney has levelled Sir Bobby Charlton's goal scoring record for Manchester United. es.pn/2jeBBoh… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL, Wayne Rooney! He scores his 249th goal for Manchester United -- equalling Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time club… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
3-0! Cristiano Ronaldo heads in Marcelo's cross!
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Guillermo Ochoa saves Toni Kroos' effort, but Karim Benzema is there to tap in the rebound! Real Madrid 2-0 Granada
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Goal, Real Madrid! Isco with the easy finish after a pass from Karim Benzema! Real Madrid 1-0 Granada
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Arsenal's Cazorla and Mertesacker in line for new deals. bit.ly/2i0CVdG pic.twitter.com/uohn9TE9MI
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Mourinho says losing at Man United wasn't hell and winning isn't heaven. es.pn/2jdH4Ma pic.twitter.com/TKycyIDMpi
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Samir Nasri could be in big trouble. WATCH: es.pn/2i0BtrD pic.twitter.com/IKYc5rUcKo
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Alexis might listen to PSG offers to tempt him away from Arsenal. #TransferTalk es.pn/2i2FBdU pic.twitter.com/vfo9hpQ0Kt
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
A rested Ronaldo and a firing James bodes well for Real Madrid's start to 2017. es.pn/2iS0vgW pic.twitter.com/xE3x5Vjpk4
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Jurgen Klopp saved a spot in the Liverpool squad for this guy. es.pn/2iLULFa pic.twitter.com/9zZXP1C7tC
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
ESPN FC Podcast: Griezmann and "Chicharito" for sale; Man City thrash West Ham in FA Cup. LISTEN:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Uncapped fast bowler Billy Stanlake and Chris Lynn in Australia's squad for the five ODIs against Pakistan es.pn/2i2TkkT
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Tottenham have nobody who does what Christian Eriksen can do, that's what makes the Dane their true key player.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
A year ago, Alex Iwobi was a virtual unknown. Now the 20-year-old is Africa's Youth Player of the Year.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
After just two weeks off, Liga MX picks back up this weekend with the start of the 2017 Clausura. W2W4:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
U.S. Soccer grants both NASL and USL provisional Division II status for 2017. @JeffreyCarlisle es.pn/2iLJ15E
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
It seems Real Madrid and Barcelona can't be "up" at the same time, and that's continued in the Copa. @sidlowe:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…