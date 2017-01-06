-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
33
-
Yaya Touré Penalty - Scored
-
-
42
-
Håvard Nordtveit (OG)
-
-
43
-
David Silva Goal
-
|No.
|Name
|
13 Adrián
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Håvard Nordtveit OG42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Pedro Obiang
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Reece Oxford
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
24 John Stones
Goals 0
|
22 Gaël Clichy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
42 Yaya Touré 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Nolito
Goals 0
|
75 Aleix García
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Olympic Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|43'
|Goal! West Ham United 0, Manchester City 3. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
|42'
|Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|42'
|Own Goal by Håvard Nordtveit, West Ham United. West Ham United 0, Manchester City 2.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WHU
|MNC
|4
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|2
Conversation
