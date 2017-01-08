|No.
|Name
|
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
27 Kevin Wimmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
|
30 Pau López
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jordan Amavi
Goals 0
|
21 Alan Hutton
Goals 0
|
25 Mile Jedinak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Andre Green
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Aly Cissokho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: White Hart Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|43'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
|41'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
|34'
|Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|AVL
|8
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
