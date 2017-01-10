|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Wayne Rooney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Ryan Mason
Goals 0
|
28 Josh Tymon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 James Weir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|14'
|Delay in match Markus Henriksen (Hull City) because of an injury.
|14'
|Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|14'
|Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|HUL
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
