|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Jürgen Damm
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Hugo Ayala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jesús Dueñas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Luís Montes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Raúl López
Goals 0
|
18 Luis Reyes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Sam Boyd Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|10'
|Attempt blocked. Sigurdur Egill Larusson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
|9'
|Kristján Finnbogason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|9'
|Foul by Néstor Araújo (Mexico).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MEX
|ISL
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Mental errors, not a lack of effort, are at the root of Liverpool's recent dreadful run of form.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Barcelona's red-card appeal, Leicester's FA Cup victory, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez to MLS & more! FC Podcast:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Luke Shaw is still only 21. Unfortunately for Man United supporters, it seems he'll blossom somewhere else.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Spanish clubs spent only €18 million ($19.2m) in the winter transfer window. The Premier League spent A LOT more. es.pn/2ls2rvb
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Wintry conditions left Sportfreunde Lotte in a bind so they asked supporters for help. “Snow” problem, they said! es.pn/2kUxhPo
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Philipp Lahm could have played on. He's content to retire with a seat on Bayern's board surely in his future.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Michael Ballack has some advice for Mesut Ozil. es.pn/2kJdEYp pic.twitter.com/3uHgRD4KWS
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Have a question for @ShakaHislop, @CBurleyESPN and @Marcotti? Use #FCExtraTime!
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Full-time aet: Leicester 3-1 Derby County They needed extra time, but the Foxes book their place in the #FACup fif… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Not a bad start for Christian Pulisic! Two minutes after coming on he bags an assist. WATCH: es.pn/2lpmnOj (U.S. only)
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: "When I watched the Premier League on the telly, I didn't expect it to be that hard."… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Sergio Aguero's future at Manchester City is not straightforward, writes @Marcotti. es.pn/2lkZqA3 pic.twitter.com/goYc7ZCRMr
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Chelsea re-signing Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Diego Costa makes perfect sense - even if it costs them £100m… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Aaron Ramsey "bottled it". Watford's Troy Deeney has harsh words for the #Arsenal midfielder.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Man United boss Jose Mourinho: "He's a special coach and expects special things."… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Roma want talisman Francesco Totti to go one better than Ryan Giggs and play on next season, when he turns 41. 🙌🏼… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Pressing needs for the top clubs: Lionel Messi's deal ✅ Michael Carrick's replacement ✅ A new Philipp Lahm ✅ MORE:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates & New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had the chance to buy Liverpool in 2010.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Gabriel Jesus ✅ Dele Alli ✅ Alex Iwobi ✅ Check out our best young XI of the Premier League season so far.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
CONFIRMED: Barcelona appeal Luis Suarez's second yellow card against Atletico to free him for Copa del Rey final.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Thierry Henry thinks "Arsenal players aren't aware of what they could achieve" but says Arsene Wenger should STAY.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
20-year-old South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi still dealing with hip injury es.pn/2kH5EqE
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Luke Shaw ➡️ Spurs? Romelu Lukaku ➡️ Chelsea? Alexandre Lacazette ➡️ Arsenal? Cesc Fabregas ➡️ Real Madrid? Rumours… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Antoine Griezmann to join Man United? Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down talk a deal is done.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Without a Premier League win in 2017, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp needs a result vs. Spurs. @TonyEvans92a writes.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…