-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Isco Goal
-
-
20
-
Karim Benzema Goal
-
-
27
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Header
-
-
31
-
Isco Goal
-
-
44
-
Sergi Samper Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: James Rodríguez | Off: Toni Kroos
-
-
51
-
On: Marco Asensio | Off: Isco
-
-
57
-
Uche Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
Casemiro Goal
-
-
60
-
On: Javi Márquez | Off: Uche
-
-
65
-
On: Alberto Bueno | Off: Jeremie Boga
-
-
68
-
On: Fábio Coentrão | Off: Marcelo
-
-
70
-
Gabriel Silva Yellow Card
-
-
71
-
Casemiro Yellow Card
-
-
72
-
Franck Tabanou Yellow Card
-
-
77
-
On: Ezequiel Ponce | Off: Franck Tabanou
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
68' 15 Fábio Coentrão
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro 58' 71'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
45' 10 James Rodríguez
Goals 0
|
19 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 20'
Goals 1
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 27'
Goals 1
|
22 Isco 12' 31'
Goals 2
51' 20 Marco Asensio
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Danilo
Goals 0
|
18 Mariano Díaz
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
12 Gabriel Silva 70'
Goals 0
|
17 Rúben Vezo
Goals 0
|
14 Franck Tabanou 72'
Goals 0
77' 9 Ezequiel Ponce
Goals 0
|
2 Tito
Goals 0
|
4 Sergi Samper 44'
Goals 0
|
5 Uche 57'
Goals 0
60' 8 Javi Márquez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Jeremie Boga
Goals 0
65' 23 Alberto Bueno
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
1 Oier
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Omer Atzili
Goals 0
|
11 Jon Toral
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
-
,
Match Commentary
|79'
|Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|79'
|Foul by Javi Márquez (Granada CF).
|77'
|Substitution, Granada CF. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Franck Tabanou.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|GCF
|10
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|4
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|6
Conversation
