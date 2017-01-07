  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 12
    • Isco Goal
  • 20
    • Karim Benzema Goal
  • 27
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Header
  • 31
    • Isco Goal
  • 44
    • Sergi Samper Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: James Rodríguez | Off: Toni Kroos
  • 51
    • On: Marco Asensio | Off: Isco
  • 57
    • Uche Yellow Card
  • 58
    • Casemiro Goal
  • 60
    • On: Javi Márquez | Off: Uche
  • 65
    • On: Alberto Bueno | Off: Jeremie Boga
  • 68
    • On: Fábio Coentrão | Off: Marcelo
  • 70
    • Gabriel Silva Yellow Card
  • 71
    • Casemiro Yellow Card
  • 72
    • Franck Tabanou Yellow Card
  • 77
    • On: Ezequiel Ponce | Off: Franck Tabanou
Real Madrid Logo Real Madrid MAD Granada GCF Granada Logo
Real Madrid MAD Granada GCF
Real Madrid
No. Name
1 Keylor Navas
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 15  Fábio Coentrão
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Daniel Carvajal
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Casemiro  58' 71'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Toni Kroos
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 10  James Rodríguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Luka Modric
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Karim Benzema  20'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Isco  12' 31'
Goals 2
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
51' 20  Marco Asensio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Álvaro Morata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Danilo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Mariano Díaz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • ,

Match Commentary

79' Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79' Foul by Javi Márquez (Granada CF).
77' Substitution, Granada CF. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Franck Tabanou.

Match Stats

MAD
GCF

Possession

64% 36%

Shots (on Goal)

20 (11)
2 (0)
MAD GCF
10 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 4
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
6 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 6

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Anthony Martial slots home to double the lead! Man United 2-0 Reading

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Guillermo Ochoa saves Toni Kroos' effort, but Karim Benzema is there to tap in the rebound! Real Madrid 2-0 Granada

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Real Madrid! Isco with the easy finish after a pass from Karim Benzema! Real Madrid 1-0 Granada