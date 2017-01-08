  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Villarreal Logo Villarreal VIL Barcelona BAR Barcelona Logo
Villarreal VIL Barcelona BAR
Villarreal
No. Name
1 Sergio Asenjo
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Víctor Ruiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Mateo Musacchio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Jaume Costa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Mario
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Bruno
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Manu Trigueros
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Roberto Soriano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jonathan dos Santos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexandre Pato
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Nicola Sansone
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Andrés Fernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Antonio Rukavina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Alfred Ndiaye
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Álvaro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Santos Borré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Samu Castillejo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio El Madrigal
  • ,

Match Commentary

4' Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4' Foul by Víctor Ruiz (Villarreal).
3' Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

Match Stats

VIL
BAR

Possession

23% 77%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
1 (1)
VIL BAR
1 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 0

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Chelsea 4-1 Chelsea! Michy Batshuayi lays the ball off to Pedro, who bags his brace for the day.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Chelsea 3-1 Peterborough! The comeback is on through Tom Nichols!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

RED CARD! John Terry is sent off! Lee Angol is brought down when through on goal and the referee reaches for the red!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Peterborough. Cesc Fabregas plays in Willian, who fires a shot into the far corner.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Peterborough - Ruben Loftus-Cheek cushions Branislav Ivanovic's cross to Michy Batshuayi to score.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Peterborough. Nathaniel Chalobah forces a parry from Luke McGee, before Pedro cuts and curls into the top corner