KO
First Half begins.
2
Roque Mesa Yellow Card
14
Luis Suárez Goal
25
Rafinha Yellow Card
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
22 Aleix Vidal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rafinha 25'
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
9 Luis Suárez 14'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Paco Alcácer
Goals 0
|
19 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
13 Javi Varas
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hélder Lopes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Roque Mesa 2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Tana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Momo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mateo García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|25'
|Rafinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|25'
|Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|25'
|Foul by Rafinha (Barcelona).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|LPA
|4
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Conversation
