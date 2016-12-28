-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
2
-
Virgil van Dijk Goal - Header
-
-
15
-
Mousa Dembélé Yellow Card
-
-
19
-
Dele Alli Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
-
-
52
-
Harry Kane Goal - Header
-
-
55
-
Kyle Walker Yellow Card
-
-
57
-
Nathan Redmond Red Card
-
-
58
-
Harry Kane Penalty - Missed
-
-
60
-
Danny Rose Yellow Card
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
17 Virgil van Dijk 2'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Nathan Redmond 57'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Dusan Tadic
Goals 0
|
15 Cuco Martina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
3 Danny Rose 60'
Goals 0
|
2 Kyle Walker 55'
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli 19'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mousa Dembélé 15'
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 52'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Kevin Wimmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Friends Provident St Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|64'
|José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|64'
|Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
|61'
|Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mousa Dembélé.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SOU
|TOT
|6
|Fouls
|12
|0
|Yellow Cards
|3
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|8
|0
|Saves
|0
Conversation
