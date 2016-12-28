  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 2
    • Virgil van Dijk Goal - Header
  • 15
    • Mousa Dembélé Yellow Card
  • 19
    • Dele Alli Goal - Header
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
  • 52
    • Harry Kane Goal - Header
  • 55
    • Kyle Walker Yellow Card
  • 57
    • Nathan Redmond Red Card
  • 58
    • Harry Kane Penalty - Missed
  • 60
    • Danny Rose Yellow Card
Southampton Logo Southampton SOU Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo

Game Highlights

play0:44

Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs

Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs
play0:53
Southampton SOU Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Southampton
No. Name
1 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Virgil van Dijk  2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 José Fonte
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Steven Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jay Rodriguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Sofiane Boufal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nathan Redmond  57'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
Substitutes
28 Stuart Taylor
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Maya Yoshida
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Dusan Tadic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Cuco Martina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Harrison Reed
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The Friends Provident St Mary's Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

64' José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64' Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
61' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mousa Dembélé.

Match Stats

SOU
TOT

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (1)
10 (2)
SOU TOT
6 Fouls 12
0 Yellow Cards 3
1 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 8
0 Saves 0

Conversation

