Manchester United v Sunderland: Preview
Manchester United should have Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly back for the visit of Sunderland on Boxing Day.
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Sunderland SUN
|2-1
|Manchester United MAN
|13 Feb, 2016
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|3-0
|Sunderland SUN
|26 Sep, 2015
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|2-0
|Sunderland SUN
|28 Feb, 2015
|English Premier League
|Sunderland SUN
|1-1
|Manchester United MAN
|24 Aug, 2014
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|0-1
|Sunderland SUN
|3 May, 2014
|English Premier League
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|17
|+24
|43
|2
|Liverpool
|17
|+21
|37
|3
|Manchester City
|17
|+16
|36
|4
|Arsenal
|17
|+19
|34
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+17
|33
|6
|Manchester United
|17
|+7
|30
|7
|Southampton
|17
|+1
|24
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|+2
|23
|9
|Everton
|17
|0
|23
|10
|Watford
|18
|-8
|22
|11
|AFC Bournemouth
|17
|-5
|21
|12
|Stoke City
|17
|-5
|21
|13
|West Ham United
|17
|-12
|19
|14
|Middlesbrough
|17
|-3
|18
|15
|Leicester City
|17
|-6
|17
|16
|Burnley
|17
|-12
|17
|17
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-4
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|17
|-13
|14
|19
|Swansea City
|17
|-17
|12
|20
|Hull City
|17
|-22
|12
