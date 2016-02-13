Manchester United MAN Sunderland SUN
Manchester United
No. Name
  1 David De Gea
  5 Marcos Rojo
  4 Phil Jones
  17 Daley Blind
  25 Antonio Valencia
  16 Michael Carrick
  6 Paul Pogba
  21 Ander Herrera
  9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  14 Jesse Lingard
  8 Juan Mata
Substitutes
  27 Marouane Fellaini
  36 Matteo Darmian
  12 Chris Smalling
  20 Sergio Romero
  22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  11 Anthony Martial
  19 Marcus Rashford

Top Scorers

  • Manchester United MAN
    • Zlatan Ibrahimovic Forward
      Matches: 16
      Goals: 11
    • Paul Pogba Midfielder
      Matches: 16
      Goals: 3
    • Juan Mata Midfielder
      Matches: 12
      Goals: 3
  • Sunderland SUN
    • Jermain Defoe Forward
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 8
    • Patrick van Aanholt Defender
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 3
    • Victor Anichebe Forward
      Matches: 8
      Goals: 3

Most Assists

  • Manchester United MAN
    • Wayne Rooney Forward
      Matches: 14
      Assists: 5
    • Anthony Martial Midfielder
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 3
    • Paul Pogba Midfielder
      Matches: 16
      Assists: 2
  • Sunderland SUN
    • Jermain Defoe Forward
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 2
    • Duncan Watmore Forward
      Matches: 14
      Assists: 2
    • Patrick van Aanholt Defender
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Sunderland SUN 2-1 Manchester United MAN 13 Feb, 2016 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 3-0 Sunderland SUN 26 Sep, 2015 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 2-0 Sunderland SUN 28 Feb, 2015 English Premier League
Sunderland SUN 1-1 Manchester United MAN 24 Aug, 2014 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 0-1 Sunderland SUN 3 May, 2014 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • MAN 7th 24
    • 15 SUN 19th

  • Goals Conceded

    • MAN 4th 17
    • 28 SUN Tied-12th

  • Goal Difference

    • MAN 6th 7
    • -13 SUN 18th

  • Assists

    • MAN 8th 17
    • 6 SUN 20th

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Conversation

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 17 +24 43
2 Liverpool 17 +21 37
3 Manchester City 17 +16 36
4 Arsenal 17 +19 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +17 33
6 Manchester United 17 +7 30
7 Southampton 17 +1 24
8 West Bromwich Albion 17 +2 23
9 Everton 17 0 23
10 Watford 18 -8 22
11 AFC Bournemouth 17 -5 21
12 Stoke City 17 -5 21
13 West Ham United 17 -12 19
14 Middlesbrough 17 -3 18
15 Leicester City 17 -6 17
16 Burnley 17 -12 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 -4 16
18 Sunderland 17 -13 14
19 Swansea City 17 -17 12
20 Hull City 17 -22 12

